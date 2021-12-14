NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verbit, the leading transcription and captioning company, today announced the acquisition of education and government industry veteran, Automatic Sync Technologies.
Automatic Sync Technologies, which is renowned for its transcription solution and expertise in the education and government sectors, was initially developed by a team of experts with a grant from the US Department of Education.
The acquisition furthers Verbit's leading market position in the US transcription and captioning space, as well as accelerates Verbit's penetration into the government arena. Verbit's education customers will benefit from additional functionalities to democratize video accessibility at their institutions.
This acquisition of Automatic Sync Technologies advances Verbit's path toward promoting institution-wide inclusion by offering more efficient and effective transcription, captioning and audio description services.
"Together with Automatic Sync Technologies, Verbit can create greater impact by bringing its high-quality transcription to more students, professionals and consumers,'' said Tom Livne, CEO and Founder of Verbit. "I'm thrilled to have such a strongly recognized team and product join us on this journey."
"We are excited to join the Verbit family. Their vision for the present and future of video accessibility and the planned investment in us will empower us to bring the vision of why we started this company 18 years ago to life," said Kevin Erler, CEO, Automatic Sync Technologies. "Now we can invest more aggressively in our product and make our roadmap and vision into realities."
Verbit also acquired VITAC, a specialist in real-time captioning and transcription, in May. Verbit will continue to accelerate its expansion with more strategic acquisitions, where it can identify companies that will allow Verbit to invest more in specific industries.
About Verbit:
Verbit is the world's leading interactive transcription and captioning platform for the media, higher education, legal, corporate and government verticals. The company's in-house, AI-based Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, coupled with its human transcriber network, offers customers high-quality, word-for-word, interactive and collaborative transcripts and captions. Verbit's solutions reach 99.9% accuracy levels and deliver industry-leading turnaround time (10X faster than industry standards). Businesses, legal agencies, universities and others can leverage Verbit's customizable solution, which meets ADA, FCC, and privacy compliance standards. Verbit has over 470 employees based in New York, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Palo Alto, Canada, Tel Aviv and Kyiv and employs over 600 captioners and more than 35,000 transcribers globally. Learn more: https://verbit.ai.
About Automatic Sync Technologies:
Automatic Sync Technologies has been providing closed captioning services for over 17 years, producing more than 5 million caption files for over 5,000 customers. In 2003, AST was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the United States Department of Education, providing the company's initial funding. Founders Kevin Erler, Ph.D. and Brent Robertson then worked in collaboration with a team of expert advisors to develop the most cost-efficient, high quality, closed captioning service available today.
