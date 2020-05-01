DENVER, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, Veregy, a Bow River Capital ("Bow River") portfolio company, acquired Texas-based Four Star Fabricators and Service Company, LLC, and Four Star Mechanical, LLC (together, "Four Star"). These transactions mark the seventh and eighth acquisitions under the unified Veregy platform. The partnership with the owners of Four Star, Chris Slaughter, Candsis Slaughter, and Brian Bowman, allows Veregy to address growing energy efficiency, power generation, and long-term master planning needs with customized, high-value solutions for both current and prospective customers across Texas.
About Four Star Fabricators and Service Company, LLC ("FSF")
Founded in 1985 by the Slaughter family, FSF has been providing mechanical contracting services to the North Texas market for more than 35 years. FSFs services include the replacement or upgrade of HVAC systems to more efficient geothermal or variable refrigerant flow systems, which drive tangible energy and operational savings for customers.
About Four Star Mechanical, LLC ("FSM")
Led by Brian Bowman, FSM provides plumbing, piping, and domestic water design and implementation services. Previously Crosstex, Brian, and the team have brought high valued plumbing services to Texas for over 20 years.
About Veregy
Veregy is an award-winning energy services company ("ESCO") that designs, engineers, and implements eco-friendly building and system optimizations that minimize upfront costs and produce meaningful energy and operational savings. Across the United States, Veregy's combined offerings provide comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, energy management, and energy efficiency solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, geothermal, and customizable building control systems in addition to ongoing facility management and maintenance services. The collective enterprise has delivered billions in energy performance contracts for academic, municipal, healthcare, commercial, and federal facilities across more than 30 states.
About Bow River Capital
Founded in 2003, Bow River is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with buyout, real estate, software growth equity, and energy fund platforms. Bow River's buyout funds focus on the lower middle market operating companies across the United States.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as legal counsel to Bow River, and CBIZ, Inc. served as accounting and taxation advisory.
Silvermark Partners LLC was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Four Star, and Wick Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel.
For more information, please visit www.veregy.com or contact us (800) 460-0995.
CONTACT:
Vincent Esparza
Veregy
602.452.8746