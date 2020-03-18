SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection and availability, announced the company is naming industry veteran Dennis Brien as its newest Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. With more than 20 years of experience in the data management and storage industries, Brien will lead both strategic sales and customer engagement across this key region.
Previously acting as Vice President of Americas Sales/West for Veritas, Brien also held key roles at Hitachi Data Systems and Quantum. While at Hitachi, Brien produced strong results as both Division Vice President/West and District Sales Manager. During his tenure at Quantum, he championed sales efforts in the Western region for nearly a decade.
"After our comprehensive search for an Americas sales leader, Dennis clearly emerged as the best choice to champion our efforts across the region. He not only brings decades of experience in data management and next-generation IT infrastructures, but a highly strategic approach that tackles sales management in a very pragmatic way," said Scott Genereux, executive vice president, worldwide field operations, Veritas. "Based on this expertise, we have no doubt Dennis will be able to further propel Veritas into its next stage of growth in the Americas."
"Veritas continues to be ranked as a market leader and industry influencer in the data protection and availability space. Customers around the world have come to rely on us for keeping critical data safe and protected – no matter where it resides," said Dennis Brien, senior vice president of Americas sales, Veritas. "I'm pleased to serve as a key member of our team in this new role, delivering the strategy and guidance to further accelerate our track-record of success for customers."
About Veritas
Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over 50,000 enterprises—including 99 of the Fortune 100—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.
