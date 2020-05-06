ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a North American leader in business-to-business distribution solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"Our consolidated first quarter 2020 results were highlighted by a significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as our Optimization program led to improved margins, a reduction in our overall cost structure, and more effective working capital management," said Mary Laschinger, Chairman and CEO of Veritiv Corporation. "As an essential business operating in this challenging environment, we will continue to prioritize and ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, serve the needs of our customers and suppliers and protect the business for the long term. We believe the flexibility of our business model and adequate liquidity position us well to manage the impact of the Coronavirus on our business."
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019:
- Net sales were $1.7 billion, a decrease of 12.1% from the prior year. Net sales decreased 13.4% from the prior year, excluding the negative effect of foreign currency (0.1%) and the positive effect of one more shipping day (1.4%) in the first quarter of 2020.
- Net loss was $(0.4) million, compared to net loss of $(26.7) million in the prior year. There were no net integration, acquisition and restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.7 million in the prior year.
- Basic and diluted loss per share were $(0.02), compared to $(1.68) in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million, an increase of 77.5% from the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 2.1%, an increase of 100 basis points from the prior year.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net cash flows provided by operating activities were $84.8 million and free cash flow was $75.9 million.
"Our first quarter free cash flow generation was strong principally due to lower inventories and higher accounts payable, in part because of continued process improvements from our Optimization efforts," said Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation. "Our liquidity position remains solid, having recently refinanced our Asset-Based Lending Facility under substantially similar terms and extending the Facility to 2025. At the end of the first quarter, we had approximately $286 million of available borrowing capacity under the Facility. Also at the end of March 2020, our net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.5x, down from 4.7x in the prior year period."
Given the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Veritiv Corporation is withdrawing its prior financial guidance for 2020, and will not be providing updated guidance at this time.
Financial Statements
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Net sales
$
1,707.3
$
1,941.5
Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and
1,359.6
1,591.4
Distribution expenses
123.4
130.4
Selling and administrative expenses
203.6
216.1
Depreciation and amortization
13.8
12.8
Integration expenses
—
4.3
Restructuring charges, net
—
2.4
Operating income (loss)
6.9
(15.9)
Interest expense, net
7.0
11.4
Other (income) expense, net
(0.1)
6.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
0.0
(33.5)
Income tax expense (benefit)
0.4
(6.8)
Net income (loss)
$
(0.4)
$
(26.7)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.02)
$
(1.68)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
16.16
15.94
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
74.6
$
38.0
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $44.2 and $43.8, respectively
915.4
910.8
Related party receivable
3.3
2.8
Inventories
505.2
552.9
Other current assets
118.4
126.1
Total current assets
1,616.9
1,630.6
Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and
215.8
216.9
Goodwill
99.6
99.6
Other intangibles, net
51.0
52.2
Deferred income tax assets
50.9
57.0
Other non-current assets
438.0
454.8
Total assets
$
2,472.2
$
2,511.1
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
494.8
$
476.9
Related party payable
5.2
4.3
Accrued payroll and benefits
40.2
53.9
Other accrued liabilities
168.7
183.8
Current portion of debt
14.3
12.6
Total current liabilities
723.2
731.5
Long-term debt, net of current portion
740.1
742.4
Defined benefit pension obligations
14.4
15.7
Other non-current liabilities
467.7
485.3
Total liabilities
1,945.4
1,974.9
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares i
0.2
0.2
Additional paid-in capital
626.8
618.0
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
(36.0)
(35.3)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47.1)
(33.1)
Treasury stock at cost - 0.7 million shares in 2020 and 0.3 million shares in 2019
(17.1)
(13.6)
Total shareholders' equity
526.8
536.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,472.2
$
2,511.1
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(0.4)
$
(26.7)
Depreciation and amortization
13.8
12.8
Amortization of deferred financing fees
0.6
0.6
Net losses (gains) on dispositions of property and equipment
0.1
0.1
Provision for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts, respectively
4.4
3.8
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
5.2
(7.3)
Stock-based compensation
9.4
4.7
Other non-cash items, net
2.6
1.8
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable and related party receivable
(19.6)
118.3
Inventories
38.5
8.6
Other current assets
1.2
6.2
Accounts payable and related party payable
50.9
(57.8)
Accrued payroll and benefits
(13.2)
(21.5)
Other accrued liabilities
(8.8)
(6.4)
Other
0.1
6.6
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
84.8
43.8
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(8.9)
(7.5)
Proceeds from asset sales
0.7
0.1
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(8.2)
(7.4)
Financing activities
Change in book overdrafts
(24.7)
17.1
Borrowings of long-term debt
1,479.8
1,767.9
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,483.6)
(1,815.2)
Payments under right-of-use finance leases
(2.9)
(2.1)
Purchase of treasury stock
(3.5)
—
Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement
(0.3)
(7.8)
Payments under other contingent consideration
(3.5)
—
Other
(0.5)
(2.7)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(39.2)
(42.8)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(0.8)
0.1
Net change in cash
36.6
(6.3)
Cash at beginning of period
38.0
64.3
Cash at end of period
$
74.6
$
58.0
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$
0.6
$
0.7
Cash paid for interest
6.2
10.6
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance leases
$
11.2
$
2.1
Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating leases
10.8
46.4
Non-GAAP Measures
We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments) because we believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our asset-based lending facility permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the facility. We approximate foreign currency effects by applying the foreign currency exchange rate for the prior period to the local currency results for the current period.
Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Table I
VERITIV CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(in millions, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(0.4)
$
(26.7)
Interest expense, net
7.0
11.4
Income tax expense (benefit)
0.4
(6.8)
Depreciation and amortization
13.8
12.8
EBITDA
20.8
(9.3)
Restructuring charges, net
—
2.4
Stock-based compensation
9.4
4.7
LIFO reserve (decrease) increase
(5.9)
3.4
Non-restructuring severance charges
1.7
1.3
Non-restructuring pension charges, net
7.1
0.0
Integration expenses
—
4.3
Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability
(0.7)
0.9
Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration liability
1.0
5.4
Escheat audit contingent liability
—
7.0
Other
2.8
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
36.2
$
20.4
Net sales
$
1,707.3
$
1,941.5
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales
2.1
%
1.1
%
Table II
VERITIV CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FREE CASH FLOW
(in millions, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
$
84.8
Less: Capital expenditures
(8.9)
Free cash flow
$
75.9