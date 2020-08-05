ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a North American leader in business-to-business distribution solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"We had solid Adjusted EBITDA and strong free cash flow in the second quarter, as our ongoing efficiency programs and the temporary actions we took to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, led to improved margins," said Mary Laschinger, Chairman and CEO of Veritiv Corporation. "As part of our efforts to address recent revenue declines from both COVID-19 and the continued structural decline in our Print and Publishing segments, we are implementing permanent changes to reduce our cost structure. We believe our substantial liquidity and the flexibility of our business model position us well to continue managing the impact of COVID-19 on our business, while safely and effectively serving our customers."
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019:
- Net sales were $1.4 billion, a decrease of 28.3% from the prior year. Net sales decreased 28.0% from the prior year, excluding the negative effect of foreign currency (0.3%).
- Net loss was $(18.5) million, compared to net loss of $(11.3) million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $6.9 million in the prior year.
- Basic and diluted loss per share were $(1.16), compared to $(0.70) in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $39.8 million, a decrease of 8.1% from the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 2.8%, an increase of 60 basis points from the prior year.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019:
- Net sales were $3.1 billion, a decrease of 20.2% from the prior year. Net sales decreased 20.6% from the prior year, excluding the negative effect of foreign currency (0.2%) and the positive effect of one more shipping day (0.6%) in 2020.
- Net loss was $(18.9) million, compared to net loss of $(38.0) million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $32.5 million in 2020 compared to $9.3 million in the prior year.
- Basic and diluted loss per share were $(1.18) compared to $(2.37) in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $76.0 million, an increase of 19.3% from the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 2.4%, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $141.7 million and free cash flow was $135.9 million.
"Our second quarter free cash flow generation was strong due to lower inventories and accounts receivable, driven by reduced volumes," said Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation. "Our liquidity position remains healthy, and at the end of June 2020, our net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 2.8x, down from 4.0x in the prior year period."
Given the continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be providing updated financial guidance at this time.
Veritiv Corporation will host a live conference call and webcast today, August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter financial results. To participate, callers within the United States ("U.S.") and Canada can dial (833) 968-2246, and international callers can dial (825) 312-2066, both using conference ID number 3988742. Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com. A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period of time at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.
Important information regarding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and related reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the schedules to this press release, which should be thoroughly reviewed.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. Additionally, Veritiv provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.
Financial Statements
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
1,404.8
$
1,958.2
$
3,112.1
$
3,899.7
Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
1,106.8
1,584.3
2,466.4
3,175.7
Distribution expenses
99.9
132.0
223.3
262.4
Selling and administrative expenses
164.4
211.2
368.0
427.3
Depreciation and amortization
14.3
13.4
28.1
26.2
Integration expenses
—
4.5
—
8.8
Restructuring charges, net
32.5
6.9
32.5
9.3
Operating income (loss)
(13.1)
5.9
(6.2)
(10.0)
Interest expense, net
7.2
10.2
14.2
21.6
Other (income) expense, net
(1.3)
7.6
(1.4)
13.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
(19.0)
(11.9)
(19.0)
(45.4)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(0.5)
(0.6)
(0.1)
(7.4)
Net income (loss)
$
(18.5)
$
(11.3)
$
(18.9)
$
(38.0)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.16)
$
(0.70)
$
(1.18)
$
(2.37)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
15.91
16.09
16.03
16.01
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
112.4
$
38.0
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $42.0 and $43.8, respectively
762.4
910.8
Related party receivable
3.2
2.8
Inventories
509.4
552.9
Other current assets
105.9
126.1
Total current assets
1,493.3
1,630.6
Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $358.4 and $342.6, respectively)
210.2
216.9
Goodwill
99.6
99.6
Other intangibles, net
49.8
52.2
Deferred income tax assets
54.0
57.0
Other non-current assets
419.3
454.8
Total assets
$
2,326.2
$
2,511.1
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
441.5
$
476.9
Related party payable
3.3
4.3
Accrued payroll and benefits
38.7
53.9
Other accrued liabilities
191.7
183.8
Current portion of debt
14.0
12.6
Total current liabilities
689.2
731.5
Long-term debt, net of current portion
652.3
742.4
Defined benefit pension obligations
14.4
15.7
Other non-current liabilities
457.3
485.3
Total liabilities
1,813.2
1,974.9
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares issued - 16.6 million and 16.4 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 15.9 million and 16.1 million, respectively
0.2
0.2
Additional paid-in capital
627.3
618.0
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
(54.5)
(35.3)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(42.9)
(33.1)
Treasury stock at cost - 0.7 million shares in 2020 and 0.3 million shares in 2019
(17.1)
(13.6)
Total shareholders' equity
513.0
536.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,326.2
$
2,511.1
VERITIV CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(18.9)
$
(38.0)
Depreciation and amortization
28.1
26.2
Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees
1.5
1.3
Net losses (gains) on dispositions of property and equipment
0.3
(0.2)
Provision for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts, respectively
8.7
9.0
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
2.4
(9.6)
Stock-based compensation
10.1
9.0
Other non-cash items, net
3.5
10.2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable and related party receivable
134.7
165.3
Inventories
37.9
53.6
Other current assets
15.9
23.7
Accounts payable and related party payable
0.2
(59.8)
Accrued payroll and benefits
(14.8)
(14.6)
Other accrued liabilities
10.1
(6.0)
Other
6.8
12.1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
226.5
182.2
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(14.7)
(14.9)
Proceeds from asset sales
0.7
0.3
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(14.0)
(14.6)
Financing activities
Change in book overdrafts
(31.5)
15.2
Borrowings of long-term debt
2,774.2
3,416.1
Repayments of long-term debt
(2,865.7)
(3,592.5)
Payments under right-of-use finance leases
(6.2)
(4.2)
Deferred financing fees
(3.4)
—
Purchase of treasury stock
(3.5)
—
Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement
(0.3)
(7.8)
Other
(1.1)
(2.8)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(137.5)
(176.0)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(0.6)
0.2
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
74.4
(8.2)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
38.0
64.3
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
112.4
$
56.1
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$
1.2
$
2.1
Cash paid for interest
12.2
19.9
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance leases
$
12.6
$
3.4
Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating leases
11.3
62.1
Non-GAAP Measures
We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments) because we believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our ABL Facility permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility. We approximate foreign currency effects by applying the foreign currency exchange rate for the prior period to the local currency results for the current period.
Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Table I
VERITIV CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(in millions, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(18.5)
$
(11.3)
$
(18.9)
$
(38.0)
Interest expense, net
7.2
10.2
14.2
21.6
Income tax expense (benefit)
(0.5)
(0.6)
(0.1)
(7.4)
Depreciation and amortization
14.3
13.4
28.1
26.2
EBITDA
2.5
11.7
23.3
2.4
Restructuring charges, net
32.5
6.9
32.5
9.3
Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition
0.6
—
2.0
—
Stock-based compensation
0.7
4.3
10.1
9.0
LIFO reserve (decrease) increase
1.7
(0.5)
(4.2)
2.9
Non-restructuring severance charges
0.7
1.4
2.4
2.7
Non-restructuring pension charges, net
0.1
6.6
7.2
6.6
Integration expenses
—
4.5
—
8.8
Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability
(0.3)
0.6
(1.0)
1.5
Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration liability
—
7.7
1.0
13.1
Escheat audit contingent liability
—
—
—
7.0
Other
1.3
0.1
2.7
0.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39.8
$
43.3
$
76.0
$
63.7
Net sales
$
1,404.8
$
1,958.2
$
3,112.1
$
3,899.7
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales
2.8
%
2.2
%
2.4
%
1.6
%
Table II
VERITIV CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FREE CASH FLOW
(in millions, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
141.7
Less: Capital expenditures
(5.8)
Free cash flow
$
135.9