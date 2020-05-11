ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a leading print and paper solutions provider, announced today that its Canadian division, Veritiv Canada Inc., will be the exclusive Canadian distributor of coated board from China from Asia Pulp & Paper (APP).
The relationship provides Veritiv exclusive marketing, selling, and distribution rights across Canada to APP's lineup of coated board from China. This type of paper is generally used for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, point of purchase displays, greeting cards, direct mailers, and marketing applications.
"This alliance allows us to combine APP's industry leading coated board products and global strength, with our sales expertise, warehouse space, and sourcing relationships," said Dan Watkoske, Veritiv's Senior Vice President - Print. "This news, in addition to our coated sheets distribution announcement made last year, will be a true benefit for print customers across the country."
For customers in Canada interested in ordering Asia Pulp & Paper's Chinese coated board products, please contact your Veritiv representative.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.
About APP Sinar Mas
APP Sinar Mas is the trade name for a group of pulp and paper manufacturing companies in Indonesia and China. APP is responsible for delivering quality products to meet the growing global demand for tissue, packaging and paper, with an annual combined pulp, paper, packaging product and converting capacity of over 19 million tons per annum. On any given day, APP's products find their way into the hands of consumers in various branded forms from all over the world. Ensuring supply chain integrity and commitment to the Sustainable Roadmap Vision 2020 are crucial to APP's operations. Learn more about APP's path to operational excellence by reading our Sustainability Reports and Forest Conservation Policy at www.asiapulppaper.com.