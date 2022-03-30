Vinitaly, one of the most important wine fairs in the world, is back with a new in-person edition landing in Verona from the 10th to the 13th of April. In the weeks leading up to the Vinitaly 2022, Veronafiere will host several events with the goal to offer more professional opportunities for buyers and wine professionals who will come to the city before the main event. Here is what the previous ten days will have in store for the world of wine.
VERONA, Italy, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinitaly, one of the most important wine fairs in the world, is back with a new in-person edition landing in Verona from the 10th to the 13th of April. In the weeks leading up to the Vinitaly 2022, Veronafiere will host several events with the goal to offer more professional opportunities for buyers and wine professionals who will come to the city before the main event. Here is what the previous ten days will have in store for the world of wine.
The first event to open its doors in Verona is the 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the prestigious wine selection event organized by Veronafiere that will be held on April 1-3. More than 2300 wines will be tasted by more than 70 judges coming from all over the world, including the USA, South Africa, Canada, the UK, South Korea amongst others. The international jury includes highly qualified international experts selected from Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma holders, VIA Italian Wine Experts and Ambassadors, oenologists, and journalists. For the 2022 edition, the General Chairs - a senior panel who have the last word on the score - will be Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Robert Joseph, Bernard Torres MW, Daniele Cernilli, Gabriele Gorelli MW, and Caro Maurer MW. The three-day blind tasting results in the publication of the official guide 5StarWines – the Book, including all wines that obtain a score of 90 or above.
From April 4 to 7, Vinitaly International Academy comes back to Verona for its traditional "flagship" edition, held in a hybrid format. This year, 58 wine professionals from all over the world, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, America, and eastern Europe will participate in the 21st edition of the course. By the time the students reach Verona on April 4, they will have completed the first module of the Certification Course of Vinitaly International Academy, composed of online theoretical lessons created for the students by VIA Faculty members Henry Davar IWE and Sarah Heller MW.
During the second module, in person, students will take advantage of practical lessons, tastings of selected wines, Masterclasses, and Q&A sessions with Faculty members, with the support of ITA - Italian Trade Agency. During the last day of the course, VIA candidates will undergo a rigorous exam that includes two blind tastings, short answer questions, and multiple-choice questions on all 20 regions of Italy.
Students will also be invited to participate in the eleventh edition of OperaWine, which will be held on April 9, also in Verona (by invitation only). The exclusive event is organized by Veronafiere and Vinitaly in collaboration with Wine Spectator, with the goal to give the best Italian producers the opportunity to present their wines to international journalists, operators, and key figures in the sector. The format of the 2022 edition remains that of a walk-around-tasting, where each guest can stop at any stand and sample the wines on offer.
This year, Wine Spectator selected a total of 130 wineries from all over Italy. Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto are confirmed as the most represented regions with 36 Tuscan producers, 20 from Piedmont, and 16 from Veneto. OperaWine's goal is also to share the diversity of Italian wine, both its traditions and recent enological innovations, giving visibility to wineries from every region in Italy. After the elite tasting, the event concludes with a prestigious gala dinner, yet another valuable opportunity for producers to network and develop their connections.
At the apex of the celebration of Italian wine, Verona then welcomes the 54th edition of Vinitaly on April 10-13, one of the most important showcases for the Italian and international wine market. Thanks to the dynamic involvement of stakeholders, of buyers, and of more than 4400 Italian and international wine exhibitors, innovation, market trends, and business opportunities will be at the heart of the event. The Exhibition Centre will be the scene of numerous guided tastings, walk-around events, market research, workshops, educational meetings, B2B events, and other seminars specifically focused on large scale distribution with a total of 400 events held over the span of 4 show days.
Thanks to a collaboration between Veronafiere and ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Vinitaly also chose to invite buyers from all over the world to the exhibition to foster commercial and trade opportunities. To date, 630 "super buyers" of Italian wine from all over the world have joined the Vinitaly call. These do not include a further 50 operators who will make their debut in Verona thanks to another "tailor-made" incoming project born this year as the result of the direct collaboration of Veronafiere with approximately 30 exhibiting companies from Vinitaly.
Responding to the needs of both industry professionals in the Exhibition Centre, as well as to the enthusiasm of wine lovers, with the event "Vinitaly and the City," Vinitaly offers an off-show event ensuring a rewarding experience in one of the world's most important capitals of wine.
About: the grand Vinitaly 2022 will be held from April 10th to the 13th. Every year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors on a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 top international buyers. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," which will be held on the 9th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, will unite international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly International travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 21st edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 271 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.
