VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)

 By Time Manufacturing Company

WACO, TEXAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, Time Manufacturing Company has built a portfolio of brands known for quality and innovation, and in doing so, significantly furthered its global expansion plan.  The company has grown to more than 1,900 employees, and to support strong product demand, is immediately hiring another 100 associates across the United States.

HIRING & TRAINING - ALL LOCATIONS - The company is seeking engineers, hydraulic and electrical systems maintenance and installation technicians, and mechanical assembly workers for all shifts at manufacturing and installation locations including:

  • Waco, TX
  • Shelby Township, MI (Detroit Metro Area)
  • Salem, OR
  • Shelby, NC (Charlotte Area)
  • Pocahontas, IA
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Albany, NY
  • Duluth, MN

HIRING NATIONWIDE MOBILE SERVICE TECHNICIANS - The company is hiring and training to provide on-the-jobsite maintenance, inspection, troubleshooting and equipment service for fleets. 

APPLY TODAY - Positions are updated weekly at https://versalift.com/careers

BE PART OF AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT - Through its portfolio of brands, Time Manufacturing Company designs and builds utility equipment that keeps the American Economy growing: 

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors.  Time Manufacturing Company now employs more than 1,900 associates worldwide.

  • Bridge Inspection - These highly innovative trucks ensure that engineers and technicians can operate efficiently to repair and inspect  bridges without impeding traffic.
  • Electric Utility - Bucket trucks and digger derricks used to safely build, maintain, and repair networks of overhead electric utility infrastructure. 
  • Telecommunications - 5G bucket trucks and cable placer units for the buildout of America's next generation, high speed mobile network.
  • Wind Power Plants - High access equipment is used to safely service and maintain wind farms.
  • Lightweight Fleet Truck Bodies - Truck bodies that have a lower carbon footprint and keep technicians safer on the road.

Media Contact: Brent Berger • (323) 791-3722 brentberger@versalift.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versalift-hiring-100-employees-to-boost-american-infrastructure-301288204.html

SOURCE Time Manufacturing Company

