VERSATEX Building Products this week announced expansions in both its national distributor network and its customer service lineup.
PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sales and Marketing VP Rick Kapres identified three new distributors that now offer the full line of VERSATEX PVC trim products:
- Cameron Ashley Building Products in Cleveland, Ohio, serving northeastern Ohio
- BlueLinx in Minneapolis and Duluth, Minn., extending VERSATEX availability throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin
- Carolina Atlantic in Jackson, Mississippi and Pear River, Louisiana
"We continue to seek outstanding distributor partners who add value to what we do by serving our highly respected building-materials dealers," said Mr. Kapres. "BlueLinx, Cameron Ashley and Carolina Atlantic are outstanding performers when it comes to wholesale distribution. It's a pleasure to add their locations to our ever-growing distribution network."
He also welcomed six new VERSATEX market development specialists who came on board this spring:
- Peter Bondo, based in Long Island, N.Y.
- Patrick Bouchard, serving customers in Quebec
- Austin Jordan, assisting dealers and distributors in the state of Maine
- Alex Kapres, covering western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio
- Zachary Archer, covering South Central Texas
- Shane Harrington, covering Eastern New York
Brian Lasinski has also joined the Marketing Team at VERSATEX as Marketing Communication and System Specialist.
"We're unfailingly committed to bringing sales to our stocking dealers by investing in talented downstream salespeople who drive demand by calling on builders, contractors and architects in key regions. We're thrilled to have these new market development specialists to do just that. These gentlemen are excited about getting started, and we're eager to see the results — as are our dealers," Mr. Kapres said.
About VERSATEX
VERSATEX was founded in 2004 by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC trim options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.
