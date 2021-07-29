MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versique Search and Consulting, the hiring leader in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, has hired Paige Batcha as their Vice President of Finance & Accounting Consulting to lead a newly created division within the company. In her role, Paige will collaborate with Versique's current Consulting and Executive Search teams to grow clients and consultants within the Finance and Accounting Contract Consulting practice area.
"This is a very exciting day for our company," said Tony Sorensen, CEO of Versique. "We've experienced rapid growth within our Contract Consulting HR division and are ready to expand our offering into Finance and Accounting Consulting due to the high demand from our clients. We look forward to providing the best hiring solutions possible within this new division."
"We're thrilled to launch a new Contract Consulting division and have Paige lead the way," said Chris Dardis, President of Consulting Services at Versique. "Her long-time practitioner experience coupled with her personality and drive make her the ideal person to help grow our company and extend our unique contract consulting services to the Finance and Accounting community in Minnesota. The current market is demanding additional help in finding strong talent. We have seen the need in the HR space, and now are very excited to bring the approach to the Finance and Accounting space."
Batcha joins Versique with 13+ years of professional and leadership experience within Finance and Accounting. Most recently, Paige served as the Chief Financial Officer at Brown-Wilbert, where she was the executive leader of the corporate staff, including IT, Legal, and HR functions. Prior to her time at Brown-Wilbert, Paige served within the financial team at Sleep Number and held financial leadership roles at Datatrend Technologies. Paige holds an active CPA, an MBA from the Herberger Business School of Saint Cloud State University, and a BA in Accounting from the College of Saint Benedict.
"This is a great opportunity for me to join an innovative company while helping launch a division from the ground up," said Batcha. "The culture at Versique is truly special, and I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to grow our business and relationships in Finance and Accounting throughout the Minneapolis area."
To learn more about Versique Search and Consulting, visit https://www.versique.com/.
About Versique
Versique is one of the largest recruiting firms in the Midwest and specializes in contract consulting, direct-hire, and executive search hiring services. With a valuable blend of functional, industry, and recruiting experience, our award-winning team of headhunters has a proven track record of delivering exceptional talent acquisition solutions. Star Tribune ranked Versique as the best staffing company to work for in Minnesota in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The Versique brand represents a powerful combination of "versatile" and "unique" as it hints at the concept of "search" in its pronunciation: ver-seek.
