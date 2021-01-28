MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Versique Search and Consulting, a Minneapolis-based Executive Search and Consulting firm, today announced the promotion of Chris Dardis to President of Consulting Services. In this role, he will oversee the company's contract consulting services and will focus on maintaining Versique's continued growth and helping to drive its strategic initiatives.
"We are all very excited and happy for Chris to take on an expanded role with Versique," said Versique's CEO, Tony Sorensen. "Chris has led our Human Resources Consulting division since 2013. As he transitions into this new role, he will also immediately be launching a new service offering of Finance consulting services to the Twin Cities Market. With Chris's proven history of record growth in our HR Consulting division, we are excited to watch him launch new service offerings for Versique."
Dardis joined Versique as Director of HR Consulting Services in July of 2013 and brings more than 19 years of recruiting experience within corporate HR leadership positions and the executive search and consulting industry, holding various leadership roles in both public and private companies in the staffing, retail, and food service industries.
"I'm so grateful to our organization for the opportunity to continue to build upon the successes of the first seven years," said Dardis. "I'm very appreciative of our leadership team's commitment to meaningful and intentional growth. It has been a rewarding experience to create and grow our initial HR service offerings for the Twin Cities market, and I'm excited to use what we've learned to continue to grow offerings that are built upon service and trust. I believe that with the guidance of our company's core values and the support of all Versique employees, we will continue to build something very special here."
About Versique: Versique is one of the largest talent acquisition firms in the Midwest with over a 100 recruiters and consultants. It specializes in three main areas: Direct Hire, Executive Search, and HR Contract positions across 13 areas of focus. Versique is built on a culture of collaboration and community engagement and was named by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as a Top 150 Workplace in 2019. To learn more, visit http://www.versique.com.
