Verso Mails Letter to Stockholders Reiterating the Significant Value Creation and Return of Capital to Stockholders by the Board and Management Team

Atlas/Blue Wolf's Abstention on the Pixelle Transaction Has the Same Impact as Voting "Against" and Could Deprive Stockholders of at Least $225 Million of Capital Returns Atlas/Blue Wolf's Questionable Intentions and Conflicted, Non-Additive Nominees May Seek to Derail the Pixelle Transaction and Will Likely Impede Transformational Progress