NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versus Creative Studio announced the addition of Brian Sanford and John (JP) Piccolo to help lead their editorial offerings. They will work closely with the VERSUS team to expand editorial alongside Versus A-level production and post production capabilities.
"I'm beyond excited to have Brian and JP join the Versus team and see the amazing work they will create," said Versus Partner/Executive Creative Director, Justin Barnes. "Versus thrives as a creatively driven studio with a strong culture and belief that talent and experience not only elevate the quality of our work and the ambition of our ideas, but with great talent comes better efficiencies. Brian and JP share this belief 100%."
Piccolo joins Versus from Bandit, where as a partner, he built a loyal following amongst the industries top agencies creating award winning, top tier work. "When I got the call to partner with Brian and Versus it did not take long to see there was something unique to their approach to the industry at large," Piccolo explained. "The unified and hands-on process they implemented is undeniably a big part of their success. Agencies, brands and networks all see them as an indispensable partner… something you just don't see in your average shop."
Sanford, who has worked on high profile campaigns for MRM/McCann, Grey, and Arnold in the last two years since leaving KYLE, was immediately on board with the new collaboration with Versus. "I have followed Versus for years. Their work and the philosophy behind it is completely in sync with my own," noted Sanford. "Versus always seems one step ahead of the industry, and I am so proud to be part of a team that defines great work in this industry."
Versus Creative Studio partners with agencies and brands to create game-changing campaigns, content, branding, and creative solutions in today's ever-changing landscape. Focusing on Concept/Creative Strategy, Scalable Production, and Integrated Post Production, Versus' in-house team of Creatives, Directors, Designers, Animators, Editors, VFX Artists & Producers, bring together innovative and culture defining ideas, with efficient and best in class production solutions. www.vsnyc.tv