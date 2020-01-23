MEXICO CITY, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results of 2019.
The call will take place:
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)
The conference call can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003
International, toll: +1-201-493-6725
Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034
Call replay will be available starting February 21 until March 6 and can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13698384
Vesta's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2019, Vesta owned 182 properties located in modern industrial parks in 14 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 29.3 million ft² (2.72 million m²). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx