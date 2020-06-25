MEXICO CITY, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the second quarter results of 2020.
The call will take place:
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)
The conference call can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003
International, toll: +1-201-493-6725
Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034
If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call
Call replay will be available starting July 24 until August 7 and can be accessed by dialing:
US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13705579
Vesta's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.
Investor Contact in Mexico:
In New York:
Juan Sottil, CFO
mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx
Barbara Cano
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2019, Vesta owned 184 properties located in modern industrial parks in 16 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 29.8 million ft2 (2.76 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.