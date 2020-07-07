LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the leading technology enabled service provider of shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs, announced two new appointments within their Commercial Leadership team today.
Shachar ("Shock") Torem will move into the role of SVP & General Manager, CPG & Retail Media Solutions. Shock will manage strategy and execution for a commercial team that delivers Vestcom's leading in-store media solutions which drive shopper engagement, spend efficiencies, and sales lift to a growing list of 400+ CPG clients. Shock joined Vestcom last year and had been leading the retail solutions team. He brings 25+ years of industry experience having led Sales teams for media and promotional marketing solutions at companies such as Catalina and Quotient, as well as working in various sales, trade and shopper marketing functions at leading CPGs such as Coca-Cola and General Mills.
Mark Sciortino will take on the role of SVP & General Manager, Retailer Technology and Solutions, extending the delivery of Vestcom's industry-leading solutions that help retailers further enable store team members, increase efficiencies, and ultimately maximize their impact at the shelf-edge across 60,000+ stores nationwide. Over the past two years at Vestcom, Mark has served as SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development guiding client, product, and communications strategies. Mark brings 15+ years of experience in retail, marketing, strategy and technology having served in leadership roles at Walgreens, Boston Consulting Group, and beginning his career in software development at Cintas.
"We're fortunate to have such an exceptional leadership team with incredible depth of cross-functional industry experience," said John Lawlor, CEO of Vestcom. "At such a pivotal time of evolution within the retail industry, we have never been better positioned to serve retailers and brands alike. These exciting changes will bolster our efforts to accelerate our clients' growth through better engaging shoppers at the shelf-edge."
