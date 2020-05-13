CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestian, a global commercial real estate solutions firm, and the undisputed leader in comprehensive conflict-free occupier services for more than 10 years, announces "Pandemic Protocols," an in-depth return-to-work playbook and turn-key program to ensure workplaces are safe and healthy for employees, visitors, vendors and clients. The Pandemic Protocols program was created to meet the urgent needs of businesses of all industries and sizes in today's COVID-19 pandemic environment.
"As workplaces prepare to re-open, the need for proper risk mitigation policies and practices is more important than ever," said Michael Silver, chairman of Vestian. "Additionally, while it is almost certain that most businesses will adopt more flexible and remote work policies, the traditional office environment will continue to exist. But, those office environments will certainly experience a shift. Pandemic Protocols, based on strict and specific technical requirements, was developed for employees and employers to have peace of mind when they re-enter their offices. We are confident that Pandemic Protocols will become the gold standard for office managers faced with the enormous task of making today's workspaces safe and healthy."
Pandemic Protocols was developed based on guidelines of the World Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Society for Heating and Refrigeration Engineers (ASHRAE) as well as state and local regulators. Additionally, Vestian is working closely with UL, a leading global safety science company, for advisory expertise relating to cleaning protocols, engineering systems reviews and testing services.
"Pandemic Protocols has taken the guesswork out of creating a safe, healthy workplace environment by gathering recommendations from the world's leading experts on risk-mitigation for public spaces," stated Silver. "Our playbook takes into account every aspect of the office environment including building entrances and elevators, individual offices, conference areas, cafeterias, shared spaces and restrooms."
"For 125 years, UL's mission has been to promote safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments, and has more than 30 years of expertise in the health of buildings," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL's environmental and sustainability division. "We applaud companies like Vestian who are developing comprehensive programs to promote safe and healthy environments and we are pleased to provide Vestian with unbiased, fact-based, innovative solutions to help them safely re-occupy buildings."
Vestian's Pandemic Protocols program creates positive, safe and secure working environments and was developed around several key initiatives, including: space audits, environmental cleaning audits and testing, employee education, change management support and cost tracking and reporting.
"The sudden shift in workplace and environmental dynamics due to COVID-19 will impact short and long-term real estate strategy," added Francine Niemiec, president of account services for Vestian. "Just as smart buildings took the real estate industry by storm, safe and healthy buildings is the new hot topic. Pandemic Protocols, based on specific technical and scientific safety engineering, is a crucial program needed for employees to take the leap to get back to the office."
"Knowing how our physical environment greatly influences the work we do, Pandemic Protocols creates a way to reduce contagion risk and help alleviate the fear of returning to the workplace," added Silver.
