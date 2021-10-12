NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestwell, the engine powering leading workplace savings and investing programs, today announced it hired Rob Molchon as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and promoted Ryan Anderson to Chief Product Officer.
Molchon, who has more than 25 years of experience as a technology leader, was previously the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Integral Ad Science, where he created a global software development organization and was responsible for new product development, high-throughput data collection, big data processing, software quality and release engineering.
Prior to joining Integral Ad Science, Rob held leadership positions at Sizmek, DG Fastchannel, and Unicast. As Vestwell's CTO, he will be responsible for driving the firm's technological advancements and overseeing the firm's engineering organization.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Vestwell, where I'll be developing and expanding the recordkeeping engine responsible for modernizing workplace savings," said Molchon. "What excites me most about joining the firm is the meaningful work I'll be doing to assist Americans saving for their retirement."
Ryan Anderson joined Vestwell in 2019 as the firm's senior vice president of product and design and is responsible for leading and facilitating Vestwell's product roadmap. Prior to Vestwell, he was the Chief Product Officer at Advizr. Ryan was also the founder and managing partner of NYC based product design studio Alchemy50 and, prior to that, he spent several years directing product design for FactSet. He has more than 20 years of experience.
"I am honored to become Vestwell's first Chief Product Officer," said Anderson. "It is a passion of mine to help Americans more effectively save for their futures, while providing innovative tools and capabilities to our advisor community. I'm eager to continue this work alongside Aaron and the team to realize our vision for an effective workplace savings engine."
Molchon will be taking over duties for Vestwell's previous CTO, John Skovron, who has been with the firm for nearly four years. Skovron will be retiring in 2022, but will be staying on to help with Molchon's transition. Both roles will report directly to the firm's CEO, Aaron Schumm.
"Vestwell would not be where we are today if not for our amazing team," said Schumm. "I'm really excited about our new team members and rapidly growing company, but I would be remiss if I didn't reflect on John Skovron's incredible commitment and massive contributions to Vestwell. He played a huge role in helping expand and mature our platform at a rapid pace, with an integral role in taking Vestwell from Series A to Series C. Personally, I really loved working with John, and am happy he'll still be a part of the company, but he'll be sorely missed as our formal CTO. I also have great conviction with Rob stepping into the CTO seat, partnered with Ryan, to deliver on our vision as we further accelerate Vestwell."
Last month, Vestwell announced it named industry veteran Lori Hardwick as its board chairman. The company also added the former CEO of Green Dot Bank, Mary Dent to its board of directors.
