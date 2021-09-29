NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vestwell, the engine powering leading workplace savings and investing programs, today announced it named Lori Hardwick as Chairman of the Board, as well as appointing Mary Dent, former CEO of Green Dot Bank, to its board of directors.
Hardwick, who joined Vestwell's board in 2017, will be taking on an expanded role in the firm, as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion in the workplace savings industry. She will be working closely with Vestwell's CEO, Aaron Schumm, and will help to lead the board while assisting with the firm's strategic direction.
"I feel very privileged to have had a front-row seat from the very early days of Vestwell as an advisor, board director, and now as chair," said Hardwick. "It's been exciting to witness first hand the incredible work the team is doing as they are making a significant impact by closing the retirement gap in this country. Helping Aaron execute on his vision to reshape the industry is a true honor and I am excited and proud to take on the expanded role as chair."
Hardwick, an industry veteran with extensive experience in the advisory, technology, and investment landscape, is the CEO of RedRock Strategic Partners. She is also on the boards of Cetera Financial Group, Genstar Capital, and Orion. Hardwick was one of the original partners at Envestnet, as well as Chief Operating Officer of BNY Mellon, Pershing.
The firm also added Mary Dent to the board of directors. Dent has deep experience as a highly successful operator in previous roles including the CEO of Green Dot Bank and General Counsel of SVB Financial Group. She also has served on a number of high-profile fintech and finserv boards, such as Aspiration, Green Dot Corp., and Commonwealth.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Vestwell board, and I'll be in great company alongside some of the top names in financial services and fintech," said Dent. "My expertise in scaling innovative financial services firms is a perfect marriage for Vestwell and the firm's direction. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get started."
"We have never been more excited about the future of Vestwell, and the opportunity ahead of us is furthered while having the opportunity to work closely alongside such incredible, proven fintech executives like Lori and Mary," said Schumm. "As we launch into our next phase of rapid growth, having the support, knowledge, and experience around the table of these two carries extraordinary value."
The news comes on the heels of Vestwell's Series C fundraise, which was led by Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and Fin Venture Capital and announced in July 2021. The firm had a banner year in 2020, and earlier this year announced strategic partnerships announced with BNY Mellon, Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley, QuickBooks, and more.
About Vestwell
Vestwell is the engine powering modern-day workplace savings and investing programs, such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans. Our cloud-based digital recordkeeping platform provides the underlying architecture to support financial services and payroll partners, while bringing clients an easier, more flexible, and user-friendly experience delivered at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at http://www.vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell.
Media Contact
Abbie Sheridan, Vestwell, +1 516.286.7056, abbie@greenrosepr.com
SOURCE Vestwell