Karen B. Rosenthal, A Veteran Attorney for High Stakes Custody Disputes, Skilled Advocate for High-Net-Worth Clients, and considered the "Gold Standard" as the Attorney for Children, Has Been Named Founding Partner at Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, New York's premier divorce and custody trial law firm is adding heavy-hitter Karen B. Rosenthal as a founding partner. Karen is a veteran attorney for high-stakes custody disputes, a skilled advocate for high-net-worth clients, and considered the "Gold Standard" as the Attorney for Children.
Karen is a NY-based litigator who has practiced matrimonial law for over thirty years. Known for her compassion and humor, she has a wide breadth of experience crafting creative settlements in matters regarding complex equitable distribution, and spousal and child support. As the Co-President of the New York State Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), Karen has developed a comprehensive knowledge of the interdisciplinary (judiciary, mental health, and legal) views of child custody matters and how best to resolve these challenging issues in a manner that is best for the children.
She is Certified as an Attorney for the Child by New York's First Judicial Department and has been recognized for her outstanding work by Super Lawyers, New York Magazine, Best Lawyers, Top New York Women's Attorney Metro New York, and has the top rating by AV Martindale-Hubbell. Karen is uniquely skilled in challenging cases involving complicated financial matters, shared parenting, Orders of Protection, blended families, parental alienation, and custody matters with ongoing conflict.
Karen's unrivaled blend of experience and excellence in the field of divorce and child custody will provide a tremendous benefit to our clientele. Welcome, Karen B. Rosenthal.
About Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP
Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, formerly Bikel & Schanfield, focuses exclusively on New York divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, domestic violence, and all related matters from prenuptial agreements to custody modifications. Its top-tier attorneys have decades of legal expertise and trial experience in the most intricate, high-level matrimonial, and family law cases. Founder/Partner Dror Bikel, author of The 1% Divorce: When Titans Clash and Partner Naomi Schanfield provide legal commentary on hot topics pertaining to matrimonial law and high-profile divorces in major news outlets.
