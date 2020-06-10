SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC Pink: SCZC), with assets over $1 billion, is a top rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced the retirement of Harvey J. Nickelson from its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2020.
Chairman William J. Hansen stated, "Today we announce the upcoming retirement of Harvey Nickelson from our Board of Directors. On June 30, 2020, Harvey will retire from our Board after serving diligently for the past eight years. We have been fortunate to be able to enlist Harvey's extensive banking knowledge and experience from a professional career spanning over 56 years. Harvey's retirement is the result of his recent move to Nevada to enjoy retirement with his wife. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors of Santa Cruz County Bank we wish Harvey a fond farewell."
Harvey Nickelson remarked, "I have truly enjoyed my eight years on the Board, and especially the success of the bank. However, it is time for me to enjoy a new adventure with my wife. I am proud of all the employees who make banking at Santa Cruz County Bank a great community experience. I will look forward to following the future successes of the Board and Santa Cruz County Bank in the years ahead."
In 1982 Harvey J. Nickelson founded Coast Commercial Bank, which was a highly regarded and well performing community bank. Harvey served as President and CEO of Coast Commercial Bank until 2003, then as a Marketing and Public Relations Consultant for Greater Bay Bancorp, which acquired Coast Commercial Bank. In his 56 year banking career, he has been recognized by numerous Chambers and community groups for his leadership, generosity and service in the community. Harvey most recently served as a Board Member of the Santa Cruz County Cancer Benefit Group.
ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has seven branches-Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville – all of which are Green Business Certified in accordance with the Bank's commitment to the environment. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus, and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley, and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.
Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.
NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS
S&P Global Top 100 Community Banks: Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 4th in the nation out of more than 4,200 banks with assets under $3 billion based upon 2019 performance. The Bank has ranked in the Top 100 Community Banks by S&P Global for four consecutive years.
Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group: Santa Cruz County Bank has ranked in FMC's top ten banks in California for the past five years.
The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier by Findley for ten consecutive years.
Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: Santa Cruz County Bank is rated 5-star "Superior" based upon its financial performance for every quarter in 2019.
American Banker Magazine: Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 13th out of 511 institutions in American Banker Magazine's "Top Performing 200 Community Banks & Thrifts in the United States" based upon 3-year average return on equity. The Bank ranked 4th out of 26 California banks. The Bank has ranked in the Top 200 Community Banks in the United States for seven consecutive years.
The Bank ranks 4th in the Silicon Valley for the number of SBA loans lent to Silicon Valley businesses for the SBA's 2019 fiscal year.
COMMUNITY AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Business of the Year Award.
Farm Bureau of Santa Cruz County, 2018 Al Smith Friend of Agriculture Award for support of the agricultural industry and providing access to capital.
Second Harvest Food Bank, Platinum Award for 2019 Holiday Food & Fund Drive.
Santa Cruz Sentinel, 2019 Reader's Choice Award, Voted "Best Bank" in Santa Cruz County.
Good Times, 2019 Best of Santa Cruz County Award, Voted "Best Bank" for eight consecutive years.
Santa Cruz Waves Magazine, 2019 Swellies Awards, Voted "Favorite Bank" in Santa Cruz County.
This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.