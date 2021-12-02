ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patsy Metcalf, a seasoned bi-coastal real estate agent, announced today she has joined Aaron Kirman Group at tech real estate company, Compass. Metcalf, a high-performing luxury real estate specialist with over 25 years of proven real estate experience, is licensed in both California and Connecticut, and is based out of Orange County.
"I have been a lone wolf for over 25 years, and have had great success as an independent realtor in the luxury real estate market. Now, my wolfpack will be the Aaron Kirman Group, having sold over $8 Billion in his career," Metcalf said. "Aaron Kirman is the Steve Jobs of luxury real estate. After watching one episode of his TV show, 'Listing Impossible' on CNBC, I knew I had to work for Aaron."
Metcalf's wizardry in marketing and sales is critical to delivering top-dollar to sellers, a skill she learned as a former advertising executive for the Robb Report, Worth, Vacation Homes and USA Today. Over the span of her career, Metcalf has had nearly $80 million in sales, including what was the largest sale in Corona Del Mar for over eight years.
Understanding that the luxury real estate market moves at its own pace, Metcalf helps her clients move at theirs. Her expertise in markets throughout Southern California helps her instinctively match clients with their ideal properties.
"I never take on more than three clients at a time so I can ensure I am there every step of the way during the buying or selling process. Many top listing agents sign the listing and turn everything else over to staff. They manage the team but are not intimately involved in the details of selling homes –– that's where I differ, and stand behind my successful practice."
When she's not selling real estate, Metcalf can be found walking the neighborhood with her dachshund Archie, playing tennis, deep-sea fishing or taking photos for 'The Big Metcalf," an annual pet calendar made famous by her long-time friend and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut.
Founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit http://www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group. Metcalf can be reached at http://www.patsymetcalf.com, patsy@patsymetcalf.com and 949.629.1280.
