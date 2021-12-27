FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC today announced the addition of business attorney Andrew "Drew" F. Murphy to its Corporate & Tax Law Group in Frederick, Maryland.
For nearly a decade, Murphy has worked with a wide array of businesses, including medical and veterinary conglomerates, early-stage tech investment funds, government contracting entities, banking corporations, vineyards and breweries, restaurant groups, green energy start-ups, medical cannabis companies and real estate development firms and portfolios.
Murphy provides guidance and representation throughout all phases of the business cycle, from initial organization, growth and capital procurement to sale or succession. He tailors his focus and services to meet the individual needs of each client — by viewing businesses from sole proprietors to middle market entities as a partner and considering their unique issues and objectives, Murphy provides value-added and goal-oriented solutions while establishing long-term, collaborative relationships.
Working closely with clients to meet their personal and business goals allows him to also provide estate and tax planning services to ensure that such clients' hard work benefits the people and institutions they care most about.
"I'm honored to be a part of McNees' expansion of the Frederick office and for the opportunity to join its team of extraordinary professionals with a common client-first focus," Murphy said. "The prospect of leveraging my history and relationships in this market to help achieve McNees' objective of establishing a long-term, meaningful presence here presents a win-win opportunity for everyone involved."
Murphy is a speaker and writer with thought leadership in business planning and succession and estate planning. He earned his juris doctorate with an academic concentration in Estate Planning from The University of Baltimore School of Law in 2012 and earned an LL.M. in Taxation with an Estate Planning Certificate in 2014. He received a dual bachelor's degree in accounting and political science in 2005 from Washington and Jefferson College in the greater Pittsburgh area.
Before joining McNees, Murphy worked for an AM Law 200 mid-Atlantic law firm, representing such clients as a private equity fund in an $85 million acquisition of a national collegiate sports broadcasting and marketing business during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and assisting a global investment and advisory financial services firm in the liquidation of several of its portfolio companies. Murphy also clerked for Circuit Court for Carroll County Judge Thomas S. Stansfield.
McNees is a full-service law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 130 attorneys representing corporations, associations, institutions and individuals. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Harrisburg, Devon, Lancaster, York, State College and Scranton, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick, Md.; and Washington, D.C. McNees is also a member of the ALFA International Global Legal Network.
Media Contact
Toshiko Bolton Nelson, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, (717) 237-5444, tnelson@mcneeslaw.com
SOURCE McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC