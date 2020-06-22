BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CallCabinet, a leading global provider of Cloud-native call recording, quality assurance, and AI solutions, is pleased to announce Gerald Groh has joined the company as Director of Sales for the European Union. Groh will be responsible for expanding CallCabinet's strategic partnerships and growing sales throughout Europe.
Groh brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, primarily within the telecommunications and technology sector. He's established a name for himself by building lasting relationships, driving growth through customer-targeted innovation, and building high-performance teams.
"Gerald is a proven telecommunications leader who now brings his extensive experience to CallCabinet. His success in working directly with carriers, managed service providers, and end-users to modernize contact centers will elevate the Atmos customer experience," stated Ron Romanchik, Chief Revenue Officer of CallCabinet. "Gerald is a critical addition to the CallCabinet team. His expertise will rapidly foster the expansion of our global presence with innovative partnership strategies."
Before joining CallCabinet, Groh spent seven years providing leadership within the call recording, quality management, and AI-analytics industry for global organizations like AudioCodes, NICE, and ASC. Coming onboard with CallCabinet, Groh will expand the deployment of Atmos across the EU, increasing safety and compliance for European companies and customers alike.
"Atmos delivers a full-service call recording platform that leverages AI-powered analytics and powerful Cloud data processing capabilities. The business-critical insights it garners from each customer interaction will increase bottom lines globally while greatly reducing customer disputes and compliance failures," said Groh. "Europe has always been an early adopter of telecommunication advances, and Atmos delivers the single most powerful compliance advance seen globally up to this point. It's easy deployment and shift from a proprietary, on-prem solution toward a powerful, Cloud-native platform sets the stage for vital innovation in European telecom."
The appointment of Gerald Groh builds on the tremendous growth and innovation CallCabinet has experienced in the past year, along with milestones like the release of its AI-driven voice analytics tools for Atmos, the acquisition of SIP Print, deployment of compliance recording for Microsoft Teams, and its Metaswitch certification.
