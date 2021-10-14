(PRNewsfoto/Veterans and Military Families for Progress)

(PRNewsfoto/Veterans and Military Families for Progress)

 By Veterans and Military Families for Progress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and Military Families for Progress announces goal work with The Great Expectations Program, a proven method to assist individuals to reintegrate into society, including veterans recently returning from active duty or recently-released inmates. It consists of several modules that address different aspects of the reintegration process. 

Spanning over five decades, the Great Expectations program has helped over 28,000 individuals reintegrate into civilian life. The vast majority of these individuals are veterans, but the program has also has proven successful with recently-released inmates and people in recovery. The results demonstrate dramatic decreases in hospitalizations, suicides, recidivism and absenteeism to name a few of the program's positive outcomes.

Media Contact: Matthew Cari, mattcaryindc@gmail.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-and-military-families-to-work-with-great-expectations-program-301400966.html

SOURCE Veterans and Military Families for Progress

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.