SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced a new initiative to hire 1,000 additional NEMT drivers in Arizona over the next 30 days. The company is offering a special $1,500 sign-on reward for new drivers to drivers that use the promo code AZApril. This expanded driver fleet will continue to support transportation for local citizens to and from COVID-19 vaccinations and other critical healthcare appointments.
In addition to the sign-on reward, Veyo is guaranteeing all new NEMT drivers $4,000 in earnings. This new driver recruitment program follows the completion of over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine related trips, including 400 drive-through vaccine trips, since Veyo's collaboration with AHCCCS to promote access to vaccinations through covered transportation benefits. As Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all citizens over the age of 16, NEMT is a crucial service to enable access for seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues.
"Veyo's independent driver-providers are at the heart of our operations, and we're looking for those who want to make a positive impact in their community to partner with us in our driver fleet," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "These positions not only help us meet the increasing demand for NEMT services, but they also offer flexible and stable earning opportunities for anyone seeking a flexible gig. We encourage anyone who is interested to apply."
Veyo drivers are able to set their own hours each week and manage their own schedule while providing a valuable service that gives passengers access to essential healthcare. NEMT drivers are considered essential workers in Arizona and are immediately eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination upon activation with Veyo.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in six states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit veyo.com.
