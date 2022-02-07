SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workwear and apparel brand Dickies®, owned by VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), has seen a 94% increase in conversions since implementing 3DLOOK's size and fit recommendations on Alibaba Group's Tmall global platform in China, while also driving up satisfaction rates and Net Promoter Score (NPS).
Rolled out in May 2021, the innovation has provided a significant boost to a number of the brand's KPIs. According to market research conducted by consulting firm Bain for Dickies, 87% of all surveyed customers report the tool has improved the shopping experience and would like to see the size and fit recommendations added to more products. The study also found that 94% of surveyed consumers rate sizing as the key barrier to purchasing garments online, reiterating the need for innovative solutions to measure online customers and match them with well-fitting garments remotely. Overall, the independent research concluded that the tool had "made a positive impact on Dickies brand image and was perceived to be strong in delivering a young & innovative image and sense of style."
With the solution, Dickies was able to reduce their customers' reliance on support staff and improve the efficiency of the purchasing process, since 50% of all support questions received are related to size. Additionally, the brand used 3DLOOK's solution as an opportunity to offer a unique, engaging customer experience to China's young, digitally-savvy Gen Z shoppers, who make up the majority of Tmall's active consumers.
"Personalization matters more than ever and we know that modern, digital consumers expect shopping experiences that cater to their individual needs," said Whitney Cathcart, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at 3DLOOK. "With size selection being a big barrier to purchase, our fit solution for Dickies produced results that deliver to the demands of their shoppers."
To use the solution, shoppers on Dickies Tmall store simply selected a product, clicked on the measurement widget, and let the voice assistant guide them through the quick photo flow. From just two photos — front and side — 3DLOOK's technology obtains landmarks and more than 80+ measurement points using a patented combination of computer vision and 3D statistical modeling and compares the results with product data to determine the best size and fit for the customer's body.
Following the success of the size and fit recommendation solution, in July 2021, 3DLOOK rolled out YourFit – the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. In 2022, the company plans to roll out a new enhanced out-of-the-box version of YourFit that will support simple integration with leading e-commerce platforms and a completely revamped UX that is engaging and interactive and puts data privacy and security to the forefront of the experience based on the feedback from thousands of users and numerous brands and retailers.
ABOUT 3DLOOK:
3DLOOK is the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions, driving retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. 3DLOOK's solutions enable innovative, personalized shopping experiences and give brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has been recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, won the Digiday Technology Award in 2021, LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019 and was recognized as one of the 2020 Pioneers of the New World. 3DLOOK works with some of the biggest names in retail, including Tailored Brands and Dickies, as well as uniform industry giants Unisync and Berkshire Hathaway's Fechheimer Brothers.
ABOUT DICKIES:
Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud makers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global collection of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own personal style. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a commitment to delivering reinterpreted iconic styles and long-lasting ingenuity.
