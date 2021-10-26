KANATA, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has announced its partnership with Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR), Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) for an upcoming virtual career fair. The event, Mining Needs You Virtual Career Fair, will take place on November 8 & 9, 2021.
The partnering hosts, MiHR, PDAC and CIM, combined will cover the sector's entire life cycle. Thus job seekers will have the opportunity to explore careers in exploration, mining, milling and fabrication with up to 30 different hiring employers. Attendees will be able to network with employers and other sector representatives, and apply to work placements and openings across these fields.
In addition to exploring career opportunities, attendees can watch webinars on topics around the state of the industry, what jobs are available, where the jobs are and more. The event will feature a joint webinar by MiHR, PDAC and CIM as well as individual webinars by each of the host organizations. This will give attendees more well-rounded information about the industry in general, plus details related to their specific area of interest.
"We are honoured to partner with MiHR, PDAC and CIM as they help Canadians find job opportunities and drive growth through this virtual career fair," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Choosing to host virtual events with vFairs will help these organizations reach more Canadian job seekers and reach the scope of candidates and employers looking to fill roles."
The event is free and open to anyone interested in jobs in the mining industry, including post-secondary graduates, those searching for jobs within mining communities, and current mining industry workers interested in other career paths in mining. Interested job seekers can register now via this link.
