CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has announced that the company has been certified in an extensive System and Organizations Control (SOC)-2 exam. This resulted in a CPA report, which stated that the management of vFairs maintained effective control over the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of its customer data management. This evaluation was performed by BARR Advisory P.A.
A SOC-2 certification means that any existing and potential customers can get assurance about their data safety and the effectiveness of controls used by vFairs to process their information.
"We are quite pleased to have received our SOC-2 compliance certification. This report reinforces that we have the right controls in place to avoid risks related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of our customer data management," said Muhammad Younas, the Founder and CEO of vFairs. "These principles are quite important for us, as we aim to first and foremost ensure our customers have the best experience possible," he added.
These principles and their criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in trust services performance management.
- Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).
- Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.
- Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.
- Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.
- Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives.
An SOC-2 report is an internal control evaluation to gauge the effectiveness of various systems an organization has in place. The organization makes this report available to existing and potential customers in order to assess and address the risks associated with such services.
