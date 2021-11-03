SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual event platform, has announced its partnership with Bospar and nine other PR agencies to host a virtual job fair to assist PR professionals looking to relocate from Texas in response to the abortion ban or to simply offer PR pros across the country job opportunities working for companies who are willing to take a stand for their employee's reproductive health. The PRoviding Choices Virtual Job Fair starts at 7 a.m. CDT on Nov. 4 and will run for 30 days. The event is free and open to public relations and communications professionals across all levels.
Candidates will have the opportunity to browse and apply to open roles, learn more about company culture and network with agency representatives through an in-event chat function. This group of PR firms offer full-flexibility remote work, care about their employees and are willing to take a firm stance on tough topics such as the Texas Abortion Ban. The ten participating companies include Bateman Agency, BOCA, Bospar, EvolveMKD, Highwire PR, Karbo Communications, Manhattan Strategies, Redwood Climate Communications, Strange Brew Strategies and Trier and Company.
This comes at a time when many companies, including corporations and large tech companies such as Salesforce, are offering support to Texas-based workers including compensating their relocation or assisting in finding them roles outside of the state. The migration of workers, and possibly corporate offices, out of Texas will directly influence new out-of-state job opportunities in the public relations and communications sector as well.
"When news of the Texas Abortion Ban broke, Bospar knew it had to do something," said Curtis Sparrer, Bospar co-founder and principal. "As a company that wants to maintain and attract the best talent, we believe our relocation program makes good business sense. From the beginning, our hope was that other companies would also speak out -- and they did! The PRoviding Choices job fair is the result. It is the perfect antidote to the Texas Abortion Ban -- we are giving employees choices!"
"We're very happy to assist Bospar and its partners in providing opportunities to workers looking for new opportunities due to the Texas Abortion Ban," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Addressing the topic in a safe and productive manner is key."
The event is free and registration is open to the public. Interested parties can register via this link.
