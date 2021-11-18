WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) released its Megatrends Report at its annual industry conference, which identified 10 trends that can impact the vinyl industry in the next 10 years. The report identified megatrends as powerful, transformative forces that will impact the global vinyl industry.
Megatrends identified by the Vinyl Institue include, in alphabetical order:
- Climate Change
- Data analytics and digital connectivity
- Decentralized financing
- Globalization
- Health and wellness
- Populations shift
- Resource constraints
- Social responsibility
- Transparency
- Workforce resilience
According to a VI-member survey fielded earlier this year, members ranked the top trends that could have the most impact including climate change, resource constraints, and social responsibility as the top three.
During the VI's annual Vinyl360 conference last week, Ned Monroe, VI's president and CEO, hosted panel discussions that explored several topics including globalization, decentralized financing, and transparency. Audience members agreed that many of the trends were interconnected and provided both opportunities and threats to the industry.
"In a year of dealing with short-term problems like supply chain disruptions, it is critical to also look toward the horizon. Our Megatrends Report is a compilation of what we are anticipating for the industry in the next 10 years," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. "It identifies opportunities for members of the vinyl value chain to collaborate on solutions that can advance our industry and address potential threats."
The report was created by in-depth interviews, research, and surveys of the association's members and leading authorities.
Find out more about the VI's megatrend report: https://www.vinylinfo.org/resources/vinyl-institutes-megatrends-report/
About the Vinyl Institute
The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit https://www.vinylinfo.org.
Media Contact
Susan Wade, Vinyl Institute, 202-765-2200, swade@vinylinfo.org
SOURCE Vinyl Institute