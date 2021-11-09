HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIAS3D, a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner specializing in virtual design experiences, scientific simulations, engineering consulting and data analytics, announced that it has acquired Diseño y Manufactura Digital (DMD), Mexico's top Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS reseller.
"As we continue to expand and enhance our services throughout Mexico, we are proud to add a leader in Dassault Systèmes partner ecosystem that has a record of successfully guiding manufacturers as they improve their design and product development activities," commented VIAS3D President/CEO Burak Ozturk. With this acquisition, VIAS3D will extend its engineering, PLM, design and related software solutions for current and future Dassault Systèmes customers.
"We have distinguished our company by building long-term relationships with our clients, supported by our excellent team of consultants. With this integration to VIAS3D, we will support the industry with a stronger, holistic software and consulting business solution," commented DMD CEO Rafael Vallejo. "This acquisition will complement DMD by offering VIAS3D's expertise on 3DEXPERIENCE and world class simulation services," he added.
VIAS3D has deep experience with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and solutions for 3D product design, simulation and manufacturing, as well as a rich history in related DS products, such as SIMULIA, CATIA and ENOVIA. The acquisition of DMD will help forward-looking enterprises adopt best-in-class PLM solutions.
The acquisition aligns with VIAS3D's strategy of expanding its solution and service offerings in integrated engineering, using virtual design and data analysis, to improve product development across various industries. The company promotes innovative and cost-effective solutions for virtual product design and engineering, leveraging physics-based simulation and high-performance computing to solve real-world product challenges. The VIAS3D team includes designers, engineers, data scientists and PLM and industrial automation experts who excel in guiding clients from ideation to in-service maintenance to end-of-life decommissioning. The teams solve real-life design, engineering and manufacturing problems through numerical simulations, data analytics, design, automation and testing.
About VIAS3D
VIAS3D (vias3D.com) is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner providing engineering analysis and design solutions using virtual experience in a variety of industries including aerospace & defense, marine and offshore, transportation and mobility, high tech, consumer packaged goods, energy, and life sciences. Our objective is to prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and to provide cost-effective, quick, and safer designs with an experienced team. The VIAS team has decades of combined experience solving clients' complex problems with their software, training, and consulting expertise. Additionally, VIAS3D is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions.
About DMD
DMD (dmd.com.mx) is the SOLIDWORKS reseller leader in Mexico helping more than 1,500 customers from multiple industries through design, management, simulation, and manufacturing digital solutions. DMD's highly qualified technical team has won several Dassault Systèmes excellence awards, making them the most experienced and capable team in SOLIDWORKS solutions in Mexico and Latin America. The approach of DMD's team of consultants toward digital transformation includes working with clients as strategic partners on their path to digitization. The DMD team works closely with customers by educating the users and helping them improve competency and accelerate business innovation.
