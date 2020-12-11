Initiative to Ensure Company is Set Up to Meet its Stated Commitments in Order to Deliver Sustainable Value to Patients, Customers, Shareholders and other Stakeholders - Targeting at least $1 billion in cost synergies to be achieved by the end of 2024 or sooner - Up to 20% of global workforce may be impacted - Plans to continue to rationalize its global manufacturing and supply chain network by either closing, downsizing or divesting up to 15 facilities