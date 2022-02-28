Viatris Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results; Issues 2022 Financial Guidance; Completes Comprehensive Strategic Review; Unveils Plan to Reshape the Company for the Future; Announces Combination of its Biosimilars Portfolio with Biocon Biologics in Exchange for up to $3.335 Billion Representing an Attractive Multiple to Viatris of 16.5x the Company's Biosimilars 2022E Adjusted EBITDA(1), the First in a Series of Expected Initiatives Anticipated to Unlock up to an Additional $6 Billion in Pre-tax Proceeds by the End of 2023; Board of Directors Authorizes a Share Repurchase Program of up to $1 Billion, Maintaining Company Commitment to Return Capital to Shareholders