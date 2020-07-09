HERTFORDSHIRE, England, PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, today unveiled the logo and branding for VIATRIS™, the new company that will be formed by combining Mylan and Upjohn.
Viatris will benefit from Mylan and Upjohn's trusted global offerings and legacy of meeting patient needs around the world. The new logo and branding is designed to reflect Viatris' guiding principles that will redefine the healthcare landscape through its capability, commitment and vision to address evolving healthcare needs. Viatris' platform will provide a unique Global Healthcare Gateway™ that will offer partners ready access to more markets and patients worldwide.
Viatris (pronounced 'viǝ-trīs) is Latin for "three paths," and the logo visually captures the company's commitment to access, leadership and partnership. The "three paths" work together in harmony and encircle a simplified globe to illustrate the company's core purpose of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life.
Future Viatris Executive Chairman and current Mylan Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said, "Viatris will be focused on creating a more sustainable healthcare journey for patients worldwide while delivering value to all stakeholders for years to come. The Viatris branding reflects our drive to address the world's emerging healthcare needs with passion and compassion. It also highlights our goal to chart a new course focused on improving patient outcomes by expanding access to medicine, providing leadership through innovative solutions and building best-in-class partnerships. We also will offer all partners ready access to more markets and the ability to reach more patients around the world through the company's new and unique Global Healthcare Gateway™, which leverages Viatris' unmatched global infrastructure to connect people around the world to the high quality medicines and services they need, making Viatris a true Partner of Choice™."
Future Viatris Chief Executive Officer and current Upjohn Group President Michael Goettler said, "Our new branding exemplifies that we are building a new kind of company designed for where the healthcare industry is going. Viatris will have the global reach, commercial offerings and capabilities, as well as the scientific, medical, regulatory, legal and intellectual property expertise necessary to ensure more patients can get the care they need to live healthier at every stage of life. Viatris will be uniquely positioned to help patients access the medicines they need regardless of their geography or circumstance."
The transaction, which was overwhelmingly approved by Mylan shareholders at Mylan's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 30, 2020, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain remaining closing conditions. Additionally, Mylan and Upjohn recently announced permanent financing for the deal. The transaction will combine Upjohn's iconic brands and leading commercial capabilities from its legacy as a division of Pfizer with Mylan's science and operating platform, supply chain network and strong product pipeline. The combination will provide Viatris with a portfolio of 1,400 molecules across many different therapeutic categories and dosage forms, a global reach across more than 165 countries and territories, and a worldwide workforce of 45,000 with vast expertise in science, manufacturing, quality, regulatory and medical affairs.
The two businesses will continue to operate as independent, separate organizations until close. For more important information visit championforglobalhealth.com.
About Mylan
Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.
About Upjohn
With over 130 years of experience in improving patient lives, Pfizer Upjohn seeks to leverage our portfolio, global experience and expertise to become the trusted partner of choice for all stakeholders committed to improving patient health. We focus on relieving the burden of non-communicable diseases with trusted, quality medicines for every patient, everywhere, with the goal of treating 225 million new patients by 2025. Upjohn brings together 20 of the industry's most trusted brands — products such as Lipitor®, Norvasc®, Lyrica® and Viagra® — with world-class medical, manufacturing and commercial expertise in more than 120 countries. Upjohn's network of approximately 11,500 colleagues works together to be fast, focused and flexible to ensure that patients around the world access the healthcare they need.
