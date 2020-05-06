Third Quarter - Net revenue of $256.2 million, down $9.0 million or (3.4)% year-over-year - GAAP operating margin of 3.6%, up 60 bps year-over-year - Non-GAAP operating margin of 14.8%, up 10 bps year-over-year - GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $(0.14), down $0.12 or (600.0)% year-over-year - Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.14, up $0.01 or 7.7% year-over-year