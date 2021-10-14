TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Hands, a leading cybersecurity managed services company and top ranked MSSP specializing in safeguarding mid-sized and large enterprises, announced today that existing Vice President of Customer Success Charlotte Kibert has been appointed as the company's Chief Customer Officer, expanding her role to include Sales and Strategic Alliances. In this pivotal role, Charlotte Kibert will strengthen the customer and partner experience across the marketing, sales, and delivery phases of contact.
Charlotte Kibert's extensive technology services career spans 21 years in service delivery, channel development, sales, and customer success positions. She has held previous executive positions responsible for sales and strategic alliances with such companies as IBM, AT&T, Lumens, World Wide Technology, Cisco, Microsoft, Tech Data, and Wescon.
"Since joining our company in a leadership position over two years ago, Charlotte "CK" has built a deliberate customer journey ensuring quarter over quarter customer satisfaction scores of 96-98% and an unmatched NPS of 73," said Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands. "We are excited to extend this pursuit of excellence beyond traditional boundaries to include first contact and the comprehensive selling process. By architecting an extended customer journey, CK's successful leadership will be a catalyst for our next stage of growth."
"The customer journey begins with the very first interaction, long before any agreements are made and services are delivered," said Charlotte Kibert. "We are removing traditional silos of separate programs for marketing, sales, and customer success and replacing it with a unified structure that carries our brand promise throughout the entire customer lifecycle. I am thrilled to lead this charge."
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-tier and enterprise customers. Our mission is to continuously take action to protect our customers' most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for a custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization's existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today's latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading white-glove approach to customer success, visit https://www.digitalhands.com.
Media Contact
Rebecca Fiore, Digital Hands, +1 (813) 2298324 Ext: 1020, PR@digitalhands.com
SOURCE Digital Hands