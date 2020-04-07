MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidscrip is the leading digital communications platform that allows physicians to pre-record video messages for patients. Today, Vidscrip announced that it has launched an important new program, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, to bring COVID-19-specific messaging to all US physicians, at no cost, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
"AstraZeneca is proud to sponsor this program as part of our efforts to support those on the front lines of this healthcare crisis," said Rachele Berria, MD Ph.D., Vice President, US Medical, Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca. "We are pleased to be working with Vidscrip in providing this unique platform to help healthcare professionals communicate accurate and timely information to their patients about COVID-19."
AstraZeneca's collaboration with Vidscrip will equip medical professionals with a powerful tool during the current public health emergency to provide answers to their patients' frequently asked questions about Covid-19 and the pandemic. Healthcare professionals using the COVID-19 Vidscrip program can provide their patients with important information on COVID-19, thereby helping patients make decisions about their medical condition and treatment plan. This form of patient engagement has been shown to improve clinical and operational outcomes. The following video animation demonstrates how Vidscrip works.
"There has never been a time when healthcare providers have had a greater need to stay connected to their patients and have less capacity to do so efficiently," said John Brownlee, CEO and Founder of Vidscrip. "Our technology platform is perfectly positioned to ensure that patients get the right information, at the right time, from their own trusted care team. We are grateful to AstraZeneca for helping to make this program possible," Brownlee added.
VidScrip: A Simple, Easy-to-Use, Healthcare Communications Delivery Platform
During this pandemic, healthcare providers are struggling to keep up with their patients' nearly insatiable demand for information on COVID-19, while working with fewer resources to provide patients with information. Vidscrip's technology allows healthcare providers to customize patient engagement in minutes through a virtual recording studio. Medical professionals record videos from their own computers by answering an interview-format series of questions. Once completed, the videos can be posted on their patients' preferred communications channels. Vidscrip saves physicians' time and improves efficacy by allowing patients to view the content as many times as needed and, by coming from a patient's trusted medical professional, drives patient engagement.
"Vidscrip is a prime example of a cutting-edge company thriving here in Minnesota's Medical Alley, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. The safe communication from providers to patients they enable is critical in the fight against COVID-19, and it's encouraging to see more people getting access to their platform," said Shaye Mandle, CEO of the Medical Alley Association, one of the leading healthcare and med tech industry groups in the country.
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Vidscrip program is available at no cost to healthcare providers via a sponsorship from AstraZeneca. For more information about the COVID-19 education program visit www.vidscrip.com/COVID19.
Members of the media interested in speaking to medical professionals across the country who are available to speak about Vidscrip and the far-reaching impact of today's announcement on patient care include:
- Archelle Georgiou, M.D., Minneapolis - based Chief Medical Officer at Starkey Hearing
- Howard Luks, M.D., NYC- based orthopedic surgeon
- Todd Brandt, M.D., Minneapolis-based urologist
- Alex Tatem, M.D., Indianapolis-based urologist
- Scott Faucett, M.D., M.S., Washington, D.C.-based, orthopedic surgeon
About Vidscrip
Vidscrip is a digital health technology and services company based in Minneapolis, MN in the heart of Minnesota's Medical Alley. Vidscrip is revolutionizing patient engagement with a simple, web-based platform that records doctor's own answers to frequently asked questions, and shares them with patients through channels they already use, like their doctor's web page, or links sent directly to patient's phones Vidscrip's platform and services allow healthcare providers to easily create "video prescriptions" that help their patients better navigate care episodes by delivering the right information, at the right time, from the right source - the patient's own doctor. Vidscrip was founded in 2012. For more information, visit vidscrip.com and follow on Twitter @vidscrips.