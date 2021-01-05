RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Dollar Energy, a leading solar energy installation company, has recently been sold to a new owner through Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. Sun Dollar Energy was previously owned by Daniel Lezama. Founded 9 years ago, Mr. Lezama built the company into a top-rated solar contractor in North Carolina. The sale was facilitated by Dan Wilson and Brandon Smith, both with Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. With well over 30 buyer inquiries and multiple offers, Mr. Lezama highlighted the importance of working with the Viking team: "Dan Wilson stuck with me to find the right buyer who would be a good fit not only for me personally but for my employees and my business going forward. I could not be happier." Mr. Lezama plans to retire and spend more time with his family following the sale.
Sun Dollar Energy was purchased by Julian C. Hall II of Covenant Holdings, LLC. Mr. Hall also owns and operates Covenant Roofing & Construction. The business will continue to operate under the name Sun Dollar Energy powered by Covenant Solar Tech. Mr. Hall said, "We plan to make the best service and product available to our customers by connecting their future to their present through renewable energy sources."
About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions
Founded in 1996 Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 600 businesses. Viking Senior Advisors have 334 years of collective experience in business transactions and over 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average.