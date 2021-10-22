NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is pleased to announce its participation in the Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour taking place in New York at the Second Floor Eventi hotel on October 25th, and in San Francisco at The Clift Royal Sonesta hotel on October 27th.
The Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour is one of the most important and prominent Italian wine tastings, organized annually by I.E.M. (International Exhibition Management) and its Florida sister agency I.E.E.M. (International Event & Exhibition Management). As one of the first in-person events in the US after the long stop due to the global pandemic, Simply Italian Great Wines' organizers "are taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of its attendees and representatives by limiting attendance capacity, socially-distancing tables and stations and mandating mask-wearing when not tasting among other safety measures in cooperation with each local venue and city per CDC Guidelines."
The Simply Italian Great Wines US Tour will present Italy's best and latest vintages from renowned Consortiums and wineries with the signature Walk-Around Tasting featuring an array of wines from Italy's diverse regions ranging from: Piedmont, Veneto, Lombardy to Marche, Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia and many others. The Vini d'Abruzzo consortium will offer pours at a dedicated table where attendees will taste the exquisite wines of the following producers: Bossanova, Bosco, Cantina Frentana, Colle Moro, Orlandi Contucci Ponno, Talamonti, The Family Estates, Terzini.
"We are very happy to return to promote our wines in-person in the US, one of the most important markets not only for us, but for all the Italian producers, considering that Italy is among the top import wine suppliers, ranking first in 2020," states Valentino di Campli, President of the Vini d'Abruzzo Consortium.
In addition to the participation in the walkaround tastings, the Vini d'Abruzzo Consortium has also organized two seminars to educate the audience about two of its signature grape varieties, Pecorino and Montepulciano Abruzzo, respectively in New York, with "Pecorino, the white wine of the future", and in San Francisco with "Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, a great Italian red wine". The program of the event, which is open exclusively to media and industry trade, can be found online at http://www.ieemusa.com, Upcoming Events.
The participation in the Simply Italian Great Wines is part of the Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
To learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, which spotlights the characteristics of these European products. Pages dedicated to the Charming Taste of Europe can be found on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The member organizations invite everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu.
