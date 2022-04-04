Elmira Stove Works, a leading manufacturer of premium vintage-styled appliances and wood burning cookstoves, has been acquired by Plaintree Systems Inc. of Arnprior, Ontario. Elmira Stove Works has been manufacturing and distributing unique kitchen appliances since 1975 through a network of more than 300 dealers across North America. Plaintree Systems is an exceptionally diversified company, with proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities in structural design, aerospace, telecommunications, and now kitchen appliances.
ARNPRIOR, Ontario, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elmira Stove Works, a leading manufacturer of premium vintage-styled appliances and wood burning cookstoves, has been acquired by Plaintree Systems Inc. of Arnprior, Ontario, effective March 30, 2022.
Elmira Stove Works has been manufacturing and distributing unique kitchen appliances since 1975 through a network of more than 300 dealers across North America. Plaintree Systems is an exceptionally diversified company, with proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities in structural design, aerospace, telecommunications, and now kitchen appliances.
"Plaintree is always looking for interesting and profitable manufacturing opportunities," said David Watson, CEO of Plaintree Systems Inc. "When I came across the Elmira line in 2013, I immediately reached out and told them if they ever wanted to sell the company, call me first. Eight years later, I got the call. I am reminded of Victor Kiam, who famously said about Remington Shavers in the 1970s, 'I loved the product so much we bought the company!'. The Elmira Stove Works acquisition aligns perfectly with our existing manufacturing capacity. Elmira has been a family run company for nearly fifty years, and the quality and uniqueness of their lines impresses even an experienced aerospace guy like me."
The company's corporate headquarters – along with manufacturing of its Northstar, Heritage and Fireview lines – has relocated to Plaintree's state-of-the-art 135,000 square foot facility in Arnprior, Ontario, conveniently located 75 minutes from the U.S. border. The company will retain a sales office in Elmira and will have showrooms in both Elmira and Arnprior.
"This is like selling my child," commented Elmira Stove Works founder, outgoing CEO and shareholder Tom Hendrick. "We had a number of suitors, but the enthusiasm from David along with the Plaintree team's commitment to excellence convinced us that Elmira is passing into the right hands."
Elmira's products are all about precise fit and finish. Plaintree is an AS 9100D company, a quality certification that is significantly more difficult to attain than the ISO quality standard.
Noted Brian Hendrick, Elmira Stove Works departing President and shareholder, "David and his companies demonstrated to us that their experience in manufacturing everything from aerospace to mining domes would allow them to easily move production into their Arnprior location. Plaintree's manufacturing capacity and resources, and strong focus on quality, will allow Elmira to continue to grow for years to come."
Elmira's sales and marketing infrastructure will remain to ensure Elmira maintains the dealer and consumer focus that has made the company successful. The marketing plan includes rebranding the company and its products, a new website, and enhanced online and instore customer experiences.
"This is a great match," added Tony Dowling, V-P of Sales & Marketing at Elmira Stove Works. "We're celebrating two years of outstanding growth, and have put into place an aggressive sales and marketing plan to leverage that momentum. We are excited about what the future has in store."
About Elmira Stove Works
Based in Ontario, Canada, Elmira Stove Works has been manufacturing vintage-styled ranges since 1975 and offers full lines of "circa-1850" and retro / midcentury modern 1950s appliances including ranges, refrigerators, microwaves, wall ovens, range hoods, dishwashers and wood-burning cookstoves. Elmira appliances are sold through dealers across North America. To learn more about Elmira Stove Works and its products, visit http://www.elmirastoveworks.com or call 800.295.8498.
About Plaintree Systems Inc.
Based in Ontario, Canada, Plaintree Systems Inc. is a diverse, innovative company with proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities in structural design, aerospace, telecommunications, and kitchen appliances. The company has grown organically and by acquisitions, leading to an eclectic blend of businesses, including: Triodetic, a producer of a proprietary physical connection system used to construct everything from geodesic domes to foundations; Hypernetics, a manufacturer of aerospace components ranging from antiskid braking components and jet engine assemblies to cockpit instrumentation; Spotton, a maker of custom hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and valves; and Summit Machining, which performs high-end, precision machining of difficult metals for aerospace engine manufacturers. In 2022, Plaintree acquired Elmira Stove Works, a manufacturer of 1950s and 1850s style kitchen appliances. To learn more, visit http://www.plaintree.com.
Media Contact
Tony Dowling, Elmira Stove Works, 800.295.8498, tony@elmirastoveworks.com
SOURCE Elmira Stove Works