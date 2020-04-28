SONOMA, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma-based Vintage Point – "Partners in Wine," the company which offers sales, marketing and management services to boutique, luxury wineries, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Stratus Wine & Spirits, the owner of 1849 Wine Company and the exclusive importer of Duck Hunter Wines of New Zealand in the USA. The Stratus W&S portfolio joins other iconic partners in the Vintage Point portfolio including Rabble Wine Company, Cigar Box, Goose Ridge, Nine Hats, R.S. Lipman Wine & Spirits, Eros Spinozzi Selections and Bacchus Wineworks Portfolio of DeLille Cellars, Sbragia Family and Panther Creek.
"We are very excited to partner with Stratus W&S and welcome both 1849 Wine Co. and Duck Hunter to the Vintage Point family," said Vintage Point President David Biggar. "We're confident that our sales and marketing experience combined with the award-winning wines and high scoring varietals from Stratus W&S will make a great team."
"Vintage Point is well known in the industry so when the time came for us to find a partner we immediately thought of their team of veterans with deep relationships in the trade and distributor network," said Stratus W&S General Manager Stuart Gray. "We're looking forward to working with Vintage Point to support our efforts in the marketplace and help expand Stratus W&S into new markets."
1849 Wine Co. is a collection of contemporary art labeled California wines sourced from the preeminent viticulture areas within the state including Napa, Sonoma & Monterey Appellations. The labels used for the wine collection are original works painted by contemporary Los Angeles artist Saber & created specifically for the brand. Wines include Au Jus Monterey County Chardonnay, Anonymous Napa Valley Red Blend, Declaration Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Iris Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Triumph Sonoma County Red Blend.
Duck Hunter is the famous New Zealand wine produced with 100% sustainably sourced grapes from the Wairau and Awatere Valleys in the acclaimed Marlborough Region of New Zealand and crafted from the personal vineyards of one of the country's most acclaimed winemakers. Their 2018 Sauvignon Blanc received 92pts from Wine Spectator, and their Pinot Noir has received 90+ point scores. Their winemaking team is one of the most celebrated in the Country.
Awarded the "Innovator of the Year" in 2012 by the Wine Enthusiast, Vintage Point's innovation extends beyond packaging, branding, segmentation, sourcing and positioning, to provide a flexible and diverse approach that enables Vintage Point clients to go to market and compete. They have played large roles in the launch or sales growth of Josh, Layer Cake, Pomelo, Educated Guess, Joseph Carr and Cherry Pie in a 10-year run. Their portfolio is luxury focused representing industry icons such Sam Bronfman, Allan Shoup, Philippe Melka, Michel Rolland, Ed Sbragia, John Geber, Robert Lipman and Eros Spinozzi, among others.
About Vintage Point
Formed in March 2006, Vintage Point offers a full range of winery services and a national sales and marketing team that specialize in placing luxury wines in the optimal retail and restaurant outlets. As a launching point for new brand concepts, Vintage Point's launched or played significant roles in the growth of Josh, Layer Cake, Educated Guess, Mionetto, Joseph Carr, and Cherry Pie to name a few. Their current partners include Rabble Wine Company, Bacchus Wine Works, DeLille Cellars, Sbragia Family Vineyards and Panther Creek, Santa Rita Wines-Cigar Box, Nine Hats, Alliance Wines, Goose Ridge Vineyards, Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery, Hindsight Vineyards, and Moone Tsai, Upchurch Vineyards among others. Vintage Point Partners David Biggar, President, Kerri Havens COO and Tom Peterson, Co-Founder, emphasize that "Partners in Wine" signifies not only their own partnership, but the many partnerships they have formed with the luxury wine trade. For more information on Vintage Point, visit www.vintagepoint.com.
About Stratus W&S
Stratus Wine & Spirits is one of the nation's premiere manufacturers, producers, distributors and importers of fine wines & spirits. Headquartered minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Vernon, we taste, create, blend, produce, select and offer for sale, a diversified portfolio of wines and spirits from around the world. All of our wines are produced using techniques designed to reveal the unique flavor characteristics in each varietal. We pride ourselves on creating wines of the highest quality & expression, with consistent flavor vintage over vintage. Our portfolio highlights the very best of California wines as well as a select few highly sought after imported wines. Visit us at www.stratusws.com.
Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs / BLAZE PR
(310) 395-5050
mkovacs@blazepr.com