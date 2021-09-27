WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), the U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), additives, and modifiers, announced today that Christina Xydis has joined the organization as Director of Regulatory & Technical Affairs.
"Our regulatory affairs team is one of our association's greatest assets," said Ned Monroe, VI President/CEO. "This teams works long and hard on issues that are critical to the success of our industry, like TSCA and PVC MACT. Christina's extensive knowledge and experience is critical to ensuring PVC is given a fair shot in legislative and regulatory matters."
Xydis has more than 14 years of regulatory and environmental, health & safety (EHS) experience in the nuclear and biosciences industries. Prior to her position with the Vinyl Institute, she worked in a variety of positions for Exelon, a national leading energy provider. She is a certified training instructor for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations and received American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 3.1 Management Certification.
"Being a part of the VI provides an opportunity to shape the future of the vinyl industry," Xydis said. "From the alarm clock that wakes us up, to the car we take to work, or even blood bags in hospitals, the vinyl industry touches almost every aspect of our lives. I look forward to expanding on the benefits of this versatile product."
In her new role, Xydis will be responsible for efforts with regulatory agencies focused on EHS issues. She will also work with key stakeholders to coordinate and prepare regulatory submissions to ensure compliance with both national and global regulatory requirements. Finally, she will use technical and science-based data and research to promote and defend the reputation of PVC.
In her free time Xydis volunteers as much as she can, usually through her church running food festivals and other fundraising activities. In addition, she also participates in a number of school presentations for 3rd grade through high school-aged kids discussing a variety of science-related items trying to get them interested in STEM fields. Xydis holds both bachelors and master's degrees in chemistry/biochemistry from DePaul University and spent a year at Argonne National Laboratory after graduation. She resides in the greater metro Chicago area.
