NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viora ("Viora", http://www.vioramed.com), a global leader in the medical aesthetic market, announces it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Sinclair Pharma ("Sinclair", http://www.sinclairpharma.com) a global aesthetics company headquartered in London and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited.
Founded in 2005 by Mr. Josef Luzon and Mr. Danny Erez and based in New York, NY (USA), Viora's advanced, non-invasive products include the most advanced devices incorporating Laser, IPL and proprietary RF technologies.
Viora has solutions that are suitable for all aesthetic practitioners; dermatologists, cosmetic and plastic surgeons, general practitioners and dentists as well as cosmeticians and Spa owners. Viora products are used globally by over ten thousand customers. Viora has direct commercial operations in the US as well as a global distribution network spanning 60 countries. Viora's leading brands include the V-series multi-technology platforms, Reaction™, Infusion™ (DermaFuse™ in USA), and Pristine™.
The CEO of Viora, Mr. Eliran Almog stated " This acquisition is an affirmation of Viora's success in the aesthetic medical device market in the US. Its unique concept enables customers full flexibility and control on their technology growth, together with a one-of-a-kind practice development support. These exceptional assets are a result of the many years of hard work of our skillful and dedicated employees all over the world. We are confident that the values and culture Viora shares with Cocoon, will create a new powerhouse in the aesthetic industry."
The Chairman of Viora, Mr. Amit Meridor stated "This is a truly exciting move which will enable us to combine the strengths of Viora and Cocoon and create a new, dominant global player in the relevant markets. The strength of Sinclair's brand in the market, together with the leading position of Cocoon and Viora in their segments, will play a major role in the future of the EBD division"
The Founders of Viora, Mr. Danny Erez and Mr. Josef Luzon added "We are delighted by the confidence expressed by Sinclair in Viora. We couldn't ask for a better home for our customers, employees, and technologies, than Sinclair and Cocoon. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the management team and employees that have supported us since the founding of the company."
In 2021 Viora completed a transaction whereby it acquired from PerfAction Technologies the EnerJet & AirJet systems and received an equity investment from ProSeed VC Fund.
Dan Weintraub, CEO of ProSeeed and PerfAction said: " We are thrilled by the vote of confidence from Sinclair. Viora's brand, including the latest addition of Enerjet, will help create a stronger, major global player in the aesthetic field. This acquisition is also proof of the trust we have placed in Viora's management and technological capabilities and in the value it could bring to its Shareholders."
Chris Spooner, CEO of Sinclair commented We believe that we can expand Viora's operations by leveraging Sinclair's global marketing and geographical presence through our direct commercial affiliates in China, Korea, Russia, UAE, Europe and Latin America. Furthermore, Viora's presence in the United States provides an excellent platform to launch our EBD division's products under the Cocoon brands."
Mr. Miguel Pardos, CEO of Sinclair EBD division commented, "we are delighted we have brought Viora into the Sinclair family which expands not only Cocoon's product offering, via a variety of technologies, but also our direct commercial presence into the United States. Viora's dedication to clinical and technical training as well as practice development has contributed significantly to its business growth and reputation and fits perfectly with Sinclair's culture."
About Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.
HMC(SZ.000963), listed in 1999, is one of the top manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products in China, where it has over 11,000 employees and generated approximately $5.3 billion of revenue in the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Over the past five years, HMC has established a leading aesthetics business in China, offering a toxin and a variety of fillers. HMC is an affiliate of China Grand Enterprise Inc. (CGE), an investment group headquartered in Beijing. CGE has four business sectors: pharmaceuticals and healthcare, commodities trading, real estate investment and financial services, among which, pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector is the core business. CGE is ranked in the top five enterprises in the Chinese Pharmaceutical industry and manages over 60 pharmaceutical subsidiary companies, HMC is the largest one.
About Sinclair Pharma
Sinclair Pharma is an international company operating in the fast growth, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally-invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in the EU markets, Brazil, US, Mexico, UAE, Russia and South Korea and a network of international distributors.
For more information, visit http://www.sinclairpharma.com
