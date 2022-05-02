Viora announces Sergio Blumenblat as the new Vice President of Sales for North America.
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viora Inc., a global leader in manufacturing and distributing medical aesthetic technology, announced the appointment of Sergio Blumenblat as Vice President of Sales. As VP of Sales, Sergio will be responsible for leading Viora's sales team in the North American market, elevating the standard of customer support and account management. Sergio brings with him fifteen years of leadership experience within aesthetic sales & marketing. His tenure spans national and international markets. Sergio's expansive knowledge and leadership expertise within sales, marketing and engineering will be instrumental in expanding Viora's business, ensuring consistent growth.
With years of medical and biotech marketing under his belt, Sergio began his aesthetic sales career in 2007 with Solta Medical Inc. (formerly Thermage Inc.), as International Marketing Director, honing his skills in market analysis, product management and strategic forecasting. Sergio would later become EMEA and Latam Sales Director for Sciton where he oversaw international sales and distribution. During his tenure at Sciton, Sergio maintained record breaking sales growth. Since 2019 Sergio has been the active VP of Sales & Marketing for Cocoon Medical maintaining a level of excellence in sales throughout North America.
Amid the recent acquisition of Cocoon Medical and Viora Inc. by Sinclair Pharma, Sergio will be an essential element of Viora's growth.
CEO of Viora Inc, Andrea Trofimuk, said "As Viora continues to grow, identifying and attracting the right leaders is integral. Sergio's sales and marketing leadership is exactly what we need to scale Viora to the next level as we expand our focus across the United States and Canada."
"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead an amazing team of sales professionals in a unique moment for Viora, Cocoon Medical and the Energy Based Devices branch of Sinclair. The unique portfolio of high-quality products we offer our clients not only ensures unparalleled results for their patients but also a strong and reliable stream of revenue for their businesses. The quality of our products only compares with the quality of our teams, their values and their compromise to bring the best equipment with unmatched customer support, continuous clinical education and practice development service. Great People, Great Products, Great Services….Feel the Change". – Sergio Blumenblat
About Viora: Viora is a market leader in the development of technologically advanced medical aesthetic systems for aesthetic providers worldwide. Dedicated to the research and development of safe and effective aesthetic solutions, Viora provides the highest standard of professional grade solutions. For more information on Viora, visit http://www.vioramed.com.
Sinclair Pharma is an international company operating in the fast growth, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally invasive treatments. For more information, visit http://www.sinclairpharma.com
###
Media Contact
Andrea Trofimuk, Viora, Inc., 888-415-1192, info@vioramed.com
SOURCE Viora, Inc.