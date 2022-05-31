Hands-on activities for gamers along with exclusive sales on gaming products, walk-up onsite gaming tournaments with prizes and daily raffle giveaways.
FREMONT, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPER™, the trademarked gaming brand of PATRIOT™ and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions today is announcing that the VIPER GAMING team will be attending DreamHack Dallas 2022 from June 3rd to June 5th, one of the most significant esports festivals in the world. VIPER GAMING will team up with MetaPC and CLX Gaming to showcase their case-modded PCs featuring VIPER memory and storage solutions as well as demonstrate the gaming performance of VIPER VENOM DDR5 and Patriot Signature DDR5 memory kits. The onsite activities include daily tournaments, a DreamHack-only special sale for VIPER GAMING peripherals, and a daily raffle during the event. Gamers and modders shouldn't miss this most expected esports festival of the year and participate in the raffle giveaway hosted during DreamHack. Online giveaways with multiple gifts and great deals will be run during each event day.
"DreamHack is looking to be one of the biggest esports events in the nation. So many activities during the event make it a great opportunity to get to know gamers and modders and their reactions to VIPER GAMING products. It is also a great chance to showcase how our VIPER VENOM DDR5 gaming systems can improve the gaming experience." said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at VIPER GAMING.
The VIPER GAMING booth will feature walk-up gaming tournaments with prizes for the winners. The game titles will be: Slay the Spire, Mini Motorways, and Aim Lab. All gaming systems used for these tournaments will be equipped with best-selling gaming peripherals and empowered by the VIPER GAMING DRAM and storage solutions. Gaming PC builders, MetaPC (https://www.metapcs.com/), and CLX Gaming (https://www.clxgaming.com/) will be showcasing two of their latest case-modded gaming computers featuring Viper Venom DDR5 and Patriot Signature DDR5 memory. These machines and others will be available for onsite visitors to experience the power of the high-speed DDR5 performance on popular game titles.
Onsite and online raffle giveaways will be hosted each day. Onsite visitors who follow VIPER GAMING on social media will get a free ticket to join the raffle giveaway and have a chance to win VIPER GAMING peripheral prizes. Winners will be announced onsite and notified through VIPER GAMING's social media. VIPER GAMING will also host an online giveaway; details about the giveaway and instructions on how to enter can be found on the contest page: https://gleam.io/nz87C/dreamhack-dallas-2022-giveaway
Gamers who visit the VIPER GAMING booth during DreamHack will be able to purchase VIPER GAMING peripherals at a DreamHack-only price. (Credit cards only, no cash.).
DreamHack will be hosted in Dallas, Texas, from June 3rd to June 5th, 2022, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Dallas, TX, USA.
More VIPER GAMING information can be found at https://viper.patriotmemory.com/.
Media friends and influencers are welcome to schedule appointments and booth tours, which can be arranged through IDEE Creatives on behalf of VIPER GAMING. Please contact Andrew Ouyang (at)ideecreatives.com for more information.
About VIPER™
VIPER™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling its well-known computer memory line, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability to dominate their sport.
Follow us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VIPERgamingpatriot
Twitter: https://twitter.com/patriot_VIPER
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriot_VIPER
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patriotVIPER
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patriot.viper
Media Contact
Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com
SOURCE VIPER GAMING