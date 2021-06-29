AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virdee, a SaaS company delivering digital check-in and virtual concierge services to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries, has completed an integration with MIWA Lock Systems, a leader in high-performance locks and security systems serving the hotel industry. The integration allows hotels to provide an end-to-end digital check-in experience from the time the guest walks into the lobby all the way through opening their guestroom door.
Virdee provides a full contactless experience, empowering 100% of hotel guests to check-in via kiosk or their mobile device, receive a digital or physical key and head straight to their guestroom without ever standing in line at the front desk. The integration with MIWA caps a period of rapid development in which Virdee has integrated with all major hospitality lock manufacturers servicing the hospitality industry.
Nadav Cornberg, Virdee's co-founder, said, "We're delighted to announce our integration with MIWA, a pre-eminent global provider of lock and security systems. Since Virdee launched less than a year ago, we've been focused on building integrations with all of the technology systems to provide a completely digital arrival experience for travelers. Our integration with MIWA is rounds out a year-long sprint and we can now proudly say that our suite of integrations provides hoteliers the opportunity to check in 100% of guests all the time – seamlessly and with confidence."
Through either a mobile app or a sleek kiosk experience, Virdee handles all of a hotel's check-in needs, including ID verification, payment collection, and room access. Should a guest need assistance, with one tap of a button Virdee connects them to a virtual concierge that can help walk them through the check-in process. Implementing Virdee's solution allows owners to increase profitability while providing a safer guest experience than traditional, more manual methods.
"We're pleased that Virdee recognized MIWA as a leader in the hospitality industry, providing high quality, reliable and stylish solutions," said Thomas Hurd VP of Sales at MIWA USA. "At the forefront of innovation, MIWA recognizes that providing digital check-in with keyless room access will future-proof hotels and meet fast-evolving customer expectations."
As the hospitality undergoes a digital transformation that automates many manual tasks, the partnership between Virdee and MIWA will allow hotels to elevate the guest experience while reducing cost and increasing margins for operators. Hotels may choose to eliminate their front desk completely or enable their front-desk agents to perform other service functions, further elevating the hotel guest experience.
About Virdee
Virdee is a technology company providing best-in-class virtual reception and customer engagement software for clients and their tenants, guests, and other stakeholders. Virdee helps building owners reduce costs and generate ancillary revenue by automating front-of-house workflows via its mobile application and in-lobby experiences. Using an API-first approach, Virdee connects platforms for ID verification, payment collection, access control and remote support. The company serves customers in lodging, multifamily and commercial real estate industries. Visit http://www.virdee.co to learn more.
About Miwa Lock Company
Miwa Lock Company is a Japanese lock manufacturer headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Since 1945, Miwa has grown to become Japan's foremost provider of high-performance locks and security systems used in approximately 50 countries around the world. Our emphasis on research and development ensures the most advanced technology and materials are incorporated into our RFID Locking Systems. Miwa Lock Company's BLE technology enables your guests to use their smart phones for easy access. Please visit http://www.miwalock.com
Media Contact
Michael Frenkel, M Frenkel Communications. Inc., +1 2013177035, michael@mfcpr.com
SOURCE Virdee