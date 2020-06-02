PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of technology-enabled population health management solutions, and Virginia Premier, the second largest Medicaid insurer in the Commonwealth of Virginia, today announced indicators of success just weeks following Virginia Premier's implementation of ZeOmega's Jiva platform.
As a nonprofit managed care organization serving Medicaid and Medicare populations, Virginia Premier selected Jiva to simplify manual workflows and reduce outbound calls for tracking authorizations, appeals, and other health information. By automating time-consuming administrative tasks, Jiva gives Virginia Premier's healthcare professionals more time to focus on improving outcomes.
"Without Jiva, we struggled to exchange information across a number of manual workflows and administrative processes. We're excited to already be seeing efficiencies after a smooth implementation," said Dr. John Johnson, Virginia Premier's Chief Medical Officer. "Our members across the state have complex needs, and ZeOmega has really partnered with us to fulfill our mission to provide high-quality, whole-person care while reducing costs. Jiva is a great fit to simplify our existing processes and grow with us into the future."
Virginia Premier went live with a number of Jiva's care management capabilities, including modules for utilization management, disease management, appeals and grievances, provider portal, and more. With 550 unique users, Virginia Premier is the largest client to implement Jiva via ZeOmega's fully managed cloud infrastructure.
"It's an honor to help Virginia Premier achieve their goals and contribute to improving the health of the members they serve," said Sam Rangaswamy, ZeOmega Founder and CEO. "The fact that they are experiencing workflow improvements so soon after implementation demonstrates the power of Jiva. The platform is flexible and scalable to support Virginia Premier as their population grows and changes, and ZeOmega is privileged to partner with them."
About ZeOmega
ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.
To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com
About Virginia Premier
Virginia Premier's mission is to inspire healthy living within the communities we serve with a focus on those in need. We do this through innovation strategic partnerships, industry-leading health care and the power of VCU Health. Formed in 1995 as a Medicaid HMO, Virginia Premier is the first and only university-based, nonprofit managed care organization in the commonwealth, now serving roughly 220,000 members statewide. In addition to its Medicare and Medicaid plans, Virginia Premier provides third-party administrative services and runs the Virginia Premier Neighborhood Health Center in Roanoke. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of VCU Health System. For more information, visit VirginiaPremier.com.