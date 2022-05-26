Healthcare tech veteran will play a key role in designing solutions for enterprise clients
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virsys12, a leading Salesforce solution integrator in healthcare consulting and AppExchange ISV, today announced it has appointed Kevin Collins as VP of services, technical architecture.
Collins is a healthcare technology executive with more than 35 years of experience in product design and development, customer success, cloud computing services and business development. In his new role at Virsys12, he will be responsible for designing optimal technical solutions to meet the needs of enterprise clients. Collins will also lead the implementation of the Virsys12 product suite for those clients in the payer, and healthcare provider and services space.
"We're excited to welcome Kevin to our leadership team," said Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder. "He has an industry-leading ability to use Salesforce technology in innovative ways to create value for our customers, and his Salesforce technical knowledge is enhanced by his decades of experience in the healthcare sector."
Before joining Virsys12, Collins was director of Heathcare and Life Sciences (HLS) business strategy at Salesforce, focusing on solutions for large payer and provider organizations. Salesforce's senior leadership team selected Collins to work among the company's ten largest HLS accounts, and he was recognized as one of the top healthcare SMEs in all of Salesforce. He received perfect CSAT (customer satisfaction) scores for all six years that he worked for Salesforce.
Previously, Collins worked in healthcare IT consulting and held senior product development roles at companies that built award-winning EMR (electronic medical record) and PACS (medical imaging) systems. One of those companies, Dynamic Imaging, was acquired by GE Healthcare.
Collins received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut and holds 10 Salesforce certifications including Data Architecture and Management Designer, Integration Architecture Designer, and Platform App Developer.
"This new role at Virsys12 is the perfect fit for me," said Collins. "It's an opportunity to bring my knowledge to a company that's offering Salesforce solutions that are a genuine game-changer for healthcare organizations. With the heightening demand for Virsys12 products, it's an exciting time to be joining the company."
About Virsys12
Virsys12 is a healthcare technology firm transforming the business of healthcare with innovative products and solutions for provider lifecycle and Salesforce's Digital 360 initiative, which brings together key components to help companies transform customer engagement in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Founded in 2011, Virsys12 provides both applications and services to ensure customer success. It partners with healthcare organizations of all sizes to help them create an optimized experience for their members, patients, providers and partners that produces better outcomes and lowers costs. To learn more, visit http://www.virsys12.com.
