WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced today that it will host virtual Pet Week on Capitol Hill the week of October 18th, a free-to-attend series of virtual programs dedicated to sharing information about the importance of pet ownership in America and the scientific evidence that shows how the human-animal bond is essential to public health.
The pandemic has reinforced the role of pets as important sources of social and emotional support for a growing majority of American households, which has climbed to 70 percent according to the latest National Pet Owners Survey commissioned by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).
"Pets are more important in American life than ever before," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "This year's Pet Week will feature engaging sessions about lifesaving pet-friendly policies, key veterinary issues and legislation, statistics on pet populations, data on the economic impact of pet care businesses, and more."
Pet Week on Capitol Hill will conclude with the unveiling of the winners of the thirteenth annual Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill contest, hosted by the Animal Health Institute.
The full Pet Week schedule is listed below (All Times Eastern):
Monday, October 18th, 2021
12:00pm-12:30pm
The Importance of Pets and the Human-Animal Bond
Steven Feldman, President, HABRI
4:00pm-4:30pm
Data on Pet Sheltering Before, During and After the Pandemic
Susanne Kogut, President, Petco Love
Tuesday, October 19th, 2021
12:00pm-12:30pm
Pet Ownership Data & Economic Outlook
Steve King, CEO, American Pet Products Association
4:00pm-4:30pm
The State of Homeless Companion Animals in the United States
Dr. Jo Gale, Veterinarian, Senior Manager Global Science Advocacy, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare
Wednesday, October 20th, 2021
12:00pm-12:30pm
The Importance of Pet-Inclusive Rental Housing in the United States
Dr. Gary Michelson, Inventor and Philanthropist, Michelson Found Animals Foundation
Steven Feldman, President, HABRI
4:00pm-4:30pm
2021 Pet Legislation: Saving Lives on Both Ends of the Leash
Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO & President, Nestle Purina PetCare
Featuring personal stories from Celebrity Spokespersons!
Thursday, October 21st, 2021
12:00pm-12:30pm
Veterinary Issues in Congress
Representative Kurt Schrader (OR-5)
Dr. Michael McFarland, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Zoetis Petcare
4:00pm-4:30pm
Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill Awards Ceremony
Animal Health Institute
Representative Kurt Schrader (OR-5)
"While we are hopeful to once again have Pet Night in-person in the future, this year's virtual Pet Week will be better than ever," added Steve Feldman. "We are so grateful to the many sponsors of Pet Week and the entire pet care community who recognize the importance of educating Congress about the role of pets in our lives."
Pet Week on Capitol Hill is a free event, with all programming streaming from http://www.petnight.com and on HABRI's Facebook page. All programs will be available on-demand after initial broadcast.
